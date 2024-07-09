News: Dovenmuehle’s Bernadette McDonnell named 2024 Mortgage Star Award Winner by Mortgage Women Magazine | CitizenWire

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. (Dovenmuehle), a leading mortgage subservicing company, announced today that Vice President Bernadette McDonnell has been selected by Mortgage Women Magazine for its 2024 Mortgage Star Award.



McDonnell was chosen for her significant contributions to the industry and dedication to Dovenmuehle over the past four decades, during which time she has held roles in nearly every internal department. As Vice President, she has spearheaded the implementation of project plans to enhance transfer efficiency, ensuring meticulous compliance with state laws and regulations. Her leadership style fosters a positive work environment characterized by open communication and collaborative problem-solving, earning her the trust and admiration of colleagues and clients.



"Bernadette has been a cornerstone of Dovenmuehle's success for over forty years. Her unparalleled expertise in mortgage loan servicing, particularly in transfer and conversion processes, has driven operational excellence and client satisfaction," said Glen Braun, Senior Vice President of Dovenmuehle. "Her ability to tailor solutions to meet clients' unique needs and her commitment to continuous improvement has been instrumental in DMI's growth. Bernadette's dedication to mentoring the next generation of mortgage professionals and her unwavering commitment to excellence make her extremely deserving of this recognition by Mortgage Women Magazine."



The Mortgage Star Awards celebrates the strong and inspiring women within the mortgage sector who excel in their roles, blaze trails, inspire others and achieve remarkable feats that go beyond the ordinary. This year's honorees exemplify these qualities through their pioneering efforts, leadership and innovation in the mortgage industry.



Honorees will be featured in issue 3 of Mortgage Women Magazine, including profiles of each winner. Additionally, the honorees will be celebrated at the Mortgage Star Awards Luncheon in New Orleans on July 10. This event will coincide with the Mortgage Star Conference, offering registered honorees free admission and a physical plaque.



About Dovenmuehle:



Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle (Lake Zurich, Ill.) is a mortgage subservicer for commercial banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, MSR investors and state housing finance agencies nationwide. The company subservices portfolio loans and loans sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Bank with servicing retained. Using a combination of best-in-class and proprietary technology, Dovenmuehle helps lenders reduce servicing costs and deliver consistently high service levels to homeowners while maintaining compliance with investor and regulatory requirements. Learn more at https://dovenmuehle.com/.



