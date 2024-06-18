News: Argyle’s Shmulik Fishman named an Inman Best of Finance award honoree | CitizenWire

Founder and CEO recognized for making verification of borrower income and employment faster, more reliable and more affordable for lenders

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Shmulik Fishman, CEO of Argyle, a platform providing real-time income and employment verifications for some of the largest lenders in the United States, has been named to Inman's 2024 Best in Finance list. Now in its second year, the award honors professionals hand-selected by Inman's editorial team for their role in shaping the mortgage and financial services industries through leadership and commitment to innovation.



* Argyle Founder Recognized: Shmulik Fishman, Argyle founder and CEO, was named to Inman's 2024 Best in Finance list for modernizing the way lenders verify income and employment for loans.



* Leader in Industry Innovation: Inman's annual Best in Finance award celebrates the achievements of the best and brightest in the mortgage and financial services industries.



* Impartial Selection: Argyle was selected for this honor by Inman's editorial staff.



Inman, a leading independent news publisher for the residential real estate industry, recognized Fishman for revolutionizing the way lenders verify income and employment with reliable, fast, and affordable connections to consumer-permissioned payroll data. Since the beginning of 2023, Argyle has welcomed upwards of 100 mortgage lenders who have seen time savings of 5-7 days per loan and cost savings of 60-80% since switching to Argyle for verification of income and employment (VOIE).



"I'm proud of the results Argyle has achieved and the business value they represent for our customers - but even more than metrics, we're interested in driving long-term change," said Fishman. "We've built a remarkable mortgage team that truly grasps the problems lenders face and has the talent and motivation to tackle those challenges. Leading this effort is an honor."



"This year, Inman continues to highlight the extraordinary achievements of professionals who are setting new standards in the mortgage and financial services sectors of the real estate industry," said Emily Paquette, Inman CEO. "Their relentless pursuit of excellence and dedication to improving community services is what truly sets them apart."



Inman Awards announced its Best of Finance honorees on Monday. Read the complete list of winners here: https://www.inman.com/best-of-finance-awards/.



About Argyle:



Founded in 2018, Argyle is backed by top investors, including Bain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, Checkr, and Rockefeller Asset Management. Argyle is the leading provider of consumer-permissioned access to real-time income and employment data. With Argyle, companies automate critical workflows-including income and employment verifications, deposit switches, wage advances and loan repayments-so they can build better, more efficient processes, reduce risk and scale their business. Argyle largely serves the mortgage, background check, personal lending and banking industries as well as the gig economy.



For more information on Argyle's industry-leading platform, please visit https://argyle.com/.



