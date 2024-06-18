News: Secured Signing Scales Up with Strategic Leadership and Global Expansion | CitizenWire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Secured Signing, a leading provider of secure Digital Signatures and Remote Online Notarization platform, today announced a significant growth, fueled by a visionary leadership change and strategic team expansion.



Mike Eyal Takes the Helm as CEO



Secured Signing is excited to announce the appointment of Mike Eyal as its new CEO. As the founder of Secured Signing, Mike brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for innovation to his new role. His dedication to fostering a culture of growth not only benefits the company but also empowers its talented team, ensuring that everyone thrives as the company continues to succeed.



Global Sales Team Bolstered by New Talent



To meet the demands of its expanding customer base, Secured Signing has strategically expanded its global sales team with the appointment of two industry experts:



Shane Palladino joins the US team:



Shane has a remarkable track record in the SaaS industry, Shane brings a wealth of experience in launching innovative solutions, surpassing revenue targets, and fostering strong client relationships.



Key Highlights:



Industry Expertise: Shane has spent several years in the notary industry, cultivating valuable connections with legal and title companies.



Sales Mastery: Trained and certified in the Sandler sales methodology, Shane is an adept communicator and skilled negotiator. His ability to generate multi-million-dollar sales revenue is well-documented.



Relationship Builder: Shane excels at forging productive partnerships with key clients, partners, and industry leaders. His collaborative approach aligns perfectly with our organizational goals.



We are confident that Shane's expertise will significantly enhance Secured Signing.



Peter Nicolaou joins the Australian team:



Peter has a wealth of experience in IT SaaS sales engineering, Peter brings a deep understanding of industry challenges, complemented by several decades of successful sales endeavors.



Key Highlights:



Sales Leadership: Throughout his career, Peter has consistently driven sales execution, guiding teams to achieve short-term objectives while keeping long-term visions in sight. His ability to surpass expectations is a testament to his expertise.



Industry Insights: Peter's extensive background spans the government, software, and IT sectors. His insights into these domains will be invaluable as we navigate the Australian market.



Collaborative Approach: By fostering a results-driven team environment, Peter enhances overall performance and effectiveness. His communication skills across all levels and knack for building successful teams will play a pivotal role in Secured Signing's continued growth.



A Bright Future for Secured Signing



"We are thrilled to welcome Shane and Peter to the Secured Signing family," said Mike Eyal, CEO of Secured Signing. "Their combined expertise and industry knowledge will be instrumental in propelling our growth and helping us deliver even greater value to our customers."



Secured Signing is excited about the future and its commitment to empowering businesses with secure and efficient document management solutions. The company invites everyone to join the secure document revolution and discover how Secured Signing can transform their business operations.



About Secured Signing



Secured Signing is a leading provider of secure digital signing and remote online notarization solutions. The company's cloud-based platform enables businesses of all sizes to securely sign and manage documents, streamline workflows, and improve efficiency. Secured Signing is committed to providing its customers with the highest levels of security, compliance, and ease of use. Learn more: https://www.securedsigning.com/



