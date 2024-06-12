News: Church of Scientology’s Documentary ‘Operation: Do Something About It’ Wins Platinum at Viddy Awards | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Media Productions' original documentary "Operation: Do Something About It" won Platinum in the 2024 Viddy Awards, the international competition recognizing excellence in video production and communication.



Operation: Do Something About It tells the story of how the Church of Scientology harnessed its state-of-the-art facilities, rallied its worldwide network of volunteers and mobilized the largest humanitarian effort in its history to bring hope, help and compassion in the wake of the pandemic and ensuing worldwide lockdown.



In total, Scientology Media Productions was honored with 14 Viddy Awards, including 7 Platinum and 7 Gold in the 2024 competition.



Watch the documentary at Scientology.TV/DoSomething or on the Scientology Network App.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



