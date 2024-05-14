News: Mother-Daughter Team Wins Prestigious Lynn McIntosh Award at the 35th Annual Oklahoma Book Awards | CitizenWire

The Lynn McIntosh Award for Excellence, previously known as the Director’s Award, is presented by the Oklahoma Center for the Book to recognize books of special merit

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. /CitizenWire/ -- In an inspiring celebration of creativity and dedication, author Gwendolyn Mukes and illustrator Alex Wallace, a dynamic mother-daughter duo, have been honored with the Lynn McIntosh Award for Excellence at the 35th Annual Oklahoma Book Awards, WF Publications announced today. This significant achievement highlights their exceptional contribution to children's literature and the impact of their recent work on the book "Gwen Didn't Care" (ISBN: 979-8985784428).



The Lynn McIntosh Award for Excellence, previously known as the Director's Award, is presented by the Oklahoma Center for the Book to recognize books of special merit. The award acknowledges a title that transcends traditional categories by addressing subjects of deep significance and historical importance.



The awarded book, "Gwen Didn't Care," beautifully illustrated by Alex Wallace, provides a poignant depiction of a day in the life of young Gwen as she navigates the realities of Jim Crow laws during a visit to the Oklahoma City Zoo. Despite the harshness of segregation, the story, told with vibrant and captivating illustrations, offers a powerful lesson on racial equality and historical awareness in an accessible, engaging, and entertaining manner for young readers.



Gwendolyn Mukes, apart from her writing, is renowned for her role in the historic 1958 Oklahoma City Sit-In Movement alongside Clara Luper. Her transformative work in education and civil rights has made her a celebrated national figure. Upon retiring from education nearly 10 years ago, Gwen became an actress and splits her time between Oklahoma and California. She can be spotted in various commercials, movies, TV shows and print ads.



This year's ceremony, held on Saturday, May 11, at the Oklahoma History Center, saw a diverse array of literary talents, with 28 finalists selected from 179 entries. The Oklahoma Book Awards annually celebrate the state's literary achievements in categories including fiction, non-fiction, children and young adult, poetry, and combined design, illustration, and photography.



For further details about the Oklahoma Book Awards and the celebrated works of this year's nominees, please visit https://www.oklahoma.gov/.



For more information, or to contact the author or illustrator regarding "Gwen Didn't Care," email info@wibsllc.com.



The book can be purchased through Amazon and select book stores.



