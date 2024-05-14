News: Meet a Scientologist Shakes Things Up with Brazilian Belly Dancer Serena Ramzy | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Scientology Network's MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode on classical Egyptian dance performer Serena Ramzy, premiering May 14, 2024.



MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.



Serena Ramzy is a Brazilian-born belly dancer who is introducing the ancient art form to a new generation of dancers. With a deep knowledge of classical Egyptian dance, she has become a popular international performer and teacher, sharing her love and appreciation of belly dancing with audiences and students around the world.



ABOUT SERENA RAMZY



Serena Ramzy was born in São Paolo, Brazil, to an Italian Portuguese family as the youngest of five siblings. As a child, she took up ballet, displaying prodigious talent that won her a highly coveted scholarship to the São Paolo City Ballet. After a knee injury abruptly ended her dreams of becoming a ballerina, her sister introduced her to belly dancing. Serena not only found its low-impact nature allowed her to continue dancing, but she also developed a passion for studying, performing, choreographing and teaching classical Egyptian dance - ultimately helping to keep the art form flourishing worldwide. Crucial to Serena's being able to share her appreciation and knowledge was overcoming her anxiety about speaking in front of groups. She credits the skills she learned on the introductory Scientology course Success through Communication, which enabled her to comfortably express herself. With a professional career now spanning more than three decades, Serena continues to inspire passion in students worldwide and serve as an ambassador of an acclaimed ancient form of dance.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



