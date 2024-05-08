News: ACES Quality Management Partners with Infrrd to Provide AI-Powered Intelligent Mortgage Document Processing | CitizenWire

Company also signs on as sponsor for upcoming ACES ENGAGE event

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, has announced a new partnership with Infrrd to provide ACES users access to intelligent document processing. When used in conjunction with ACES Quality Management & Control software, Infrrd's technology helps lenders improve the efficiency of their quality control (QC) reviews by indexing, categorizing and reviewing the accuracy of loan file documents prior to review.



"We're thrilled at the opportunity to empower our users with the capability to leverage state-of-the-art innovations like Infrrd that lead to improved efficiency in QC reviews and, ultimately, enhanced loan quality," said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. "Infrrd as an ACES ENGAGE sponsor is fitting, as our event focuses on empowering QC professionals to get the most out of our platform and partners. We look forward to seeing everyone in Arizona, May 19-21."



Infrrd assists mortgage companies in safely adopting artificial intelligence (AI) across various facets of the mortgage process. With a focus on research, innovation and customer-centric automation technology, Infrrd has launched a new platform designed to streamline pre-close and post-close auditing processes. Key functionalities of Infrrd's QC tool include:



* Process loan packages for mortgage QC process



* Classification, Stacking and Extraction of key data points from the loan package



* Config-driven detection and tracking of missing loan documents



* Automated detection of data discrepancies across all loan documents and electronic files



* CD Balancer for comparing data between Lender CD, Title CD, and loan origination system (LOS)



* Complete audit trail of user and imported data updates



"We are eager to collaborate with ACES to deliver AI-powered solutions that address critical challenges in mortgage document processing and help deliver first-mover advantage for all AI trailblazers in the mortgage industry," said Amit Jnagal, CEO of Infrrd. "Our new QC solution offers unparalleled capabilities to streamline auditing processes and ensure compliance, enabling mortgage companies to enhance operational efficiency and mitigate compliance risks."



To learn more about ACES ENGAGE, visit https://www.acesquality.com/aces-engage-2024



About ACES Quality Management



ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control Software® to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:



* 60% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;



* 8 of the top 10 loan servicers;



* 11 of the top 30 retail banks; and



* 3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.



Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.



About Infrrd



Infrrd is a pioneering provider of AI-driven document processing solutions, offering innovative technology to automate and streamline document-centric processes for mortgage companies. Infrrd's scalable solutions leverage advanced AI algorithms to deliver unmatched data accuracy and efficiency.



For more information about the partnership between ACES and Infrrd, please visit www.infrrd.ai.



Learn More: https://www.acesquality.com/

