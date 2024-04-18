News: Patelco Credit Union selects the Empower LOS to streamline and bolster home loan and home-equity origination | CitizenWire

Dark Matter to support Bay Area CU's mortgage team by boosting productivity while enhancing the member experience

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative new leader in mortgage technology backed by time-tested loan origination software and leadership, today announced the implementation of the Empower® loan origination system (LOS) by Patelco Credit Union (Patelco), a Bay Area-based credit union dedicated to the financial wellness of its team, members and communities.



Patelco is California's fourth-largest credit union mortgage lender by number of loans closed annually. The credit union's 214 loan officers will use the Empower LOS to originate retail home loans, home-equity loans and home-equity lines of credit (HELOCs). According to VP of Lending Vince Salinas, Patelco selected the Empower LOS and its point-of-sale (POS) portals for loan officers and borrowers for the bundled solution's ability to make the loan process up to 20% more efficient for the credit union's members and mortgage team.



"We are constantly evolving to provide the best tools to our team while creating a more streamlined member experience," said Salinas. "We selected the Empower LOS because we see Dark Matter as a partner that will grow with Patelco and allow us to work and serve our members more efficiently as we advance our digital roadmap, ultimately creating a better home buying experience while keeping our mortgage costs low and passing that value on to members."



"Patelco Credit Union has invested significant resources in understanding what its members truly expect from their home buying journey," said Dark Matter CEO Rich Gagliano. "We are proud to help Patelco meet its members' high expectations with a modern mortgage experience enriched by task-based automation and robust integrations that cut unnecessary time and cost out of the process."



The credit union was founded 87 years ago by a few employees at Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company (now AT&T) with a dream to create a credit union dedicated to helping its members and communities prosper. Today, Patelco serves more than 500,000 members primarily in and around northern California, including employees of over 1,100 large and small businesses throughout the United States.



About Dark Matter Technologies:



Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.dmatter.com.



