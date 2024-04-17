News: Chrissy Disco Promoted to Alliance Group VP of Agent Experience | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Alliance Group, a leading national IMO in the life insurance industry, recently announced the promotion of Chrissy Disco to Vice President of Agent Experience. Having dedicated nine years to the company, Disco has been a cornerstone in establishing a cohesive style and brand identity for Alliance Group in her previous role as Creative Director. Her significant contributions have been pivotal in crafting the exceptional agent experience that has become synonymous with the Alliance Group name.



Disco's influence extends deeply into the planning and execution of Alliance Group's signature onsite events, most notably the Alliance Group Leaders Conference. This annual gathering of top Alliance Group producers in various exotic locales has flourished under her guidance. Her meticulous attention to detail in scouting locations, liaising with hotel and resort staff, managing budgets, coordinating qualifier and guest registration and travel arrangements, and ensuring seamless event execution has been instrumental in providing consistently world-class experiences for Alliance Group agents and partners.



In her new role as VP of Agent Experience, Disco will continue to shape the "look and feel" of Alliance Group, further enhancing the company's branding and agent engagement strategies. Her leadership will also extend to the continued curation and design of unique experiences that reward the success of Alliance Group agents and partners.



Lee Duncan, CEO of Alliance Group, praised Disco's contributions and her new role, stating, "Chrissy has been a driving force behind the unparalleled agent experience that sets Alliance Group apart in the independent marketing organization (IMO) space. Her vision and dedication over the past nine years have played a crucial role in our growth and success. This promotion is not only well-earned but also a reflection of her impact on our company. I am eager to see how she continues to innovate and elevate the experiences of our agents and partners in her new role."



Disco's promotion to Vice President of Agent Experience is effective immediately, marking a new chapter in her journey with Alliance Group. Her leadership and innovative approach promise to further distinguish Alliance Group as a leader in providing exceptional service and opportunities to its agents and partners.



"I am incredibly honored and excited to step into this new role," said Disco. "Creating meaningful and memorable experiences for our agents and partners has always been my passion. I look forward to continuing to build on our success and further enhancing the Alliance Group brand and agent experience."



About Alliance Group:



As "The Living Benefits IMO," Alliance Group provides independent agents and agencies across the United States with superior marketing and training solutions. Since 1998, Alliance Group has been helping its partners spread awareness about Living Benefits life insurance, while also helping them solve their clients' puzzles regarding tax-free retirement, mortgage protection, small business planning, estate planning needs, and more.



For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegrouplife.com/



