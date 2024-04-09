News: New Jersey Youth Soccer launches an integrated training platform with Stack Sports and etrainu | CitizenWire

TRENTON, N.J. /CitizenWire/ -- New Jersey Youth Soccer, Stack Sports, the largest provider of sports management solutions, camps, recruiting, and elite player development software, and etrainu, alongside US Youth Soccer is excited to announce the launch of a new integrated training platform on Sports Connect. Through this new integration, the USYS University will be available to all USYS members with New Jersey Youth Soccer (NJYS) leading the charge as the first State to leverage the integration. As pioneers in sports tech adoption, NJYS has created a connected ecosystem for every club utilizing the SportsConnect platform.



This integration allows NJYS to deliver a Single Sign-On (SSO) experience, enabling youth soccer clubs in New Jersey to access the USYS University directly via the Sports Connect platform. The integration will also allow NJYS and member clubs to seamlessly relay course completion results into the Sports Connect platform, facilitating greater ease of learning management and reporting requirements. This will enhance the capabilities organizations have to better understand their data through the already best-in-class insights platform on Sports Connect.



"Through our partnership with US Youth Soccer and etrainu, Stack Sports is thrilled to unveil this new integrated platform on Sports Connect. This advancement marks a significant step forward in enhancing the experience for all USYS members, with New Jersey Youth Soccer leading the way as the first state to implement this innovative solution," said Adam Abney, GM of Sports Connect. "Together, we're transferring the sports experience and giving time back to organizations so they can focus on what matters most."



In line with their innovative approach to best utilize the USYS University, NJYS has also leveraged etrainu's in-house Studio team for course development. etrainu is supporting NJYS in developing the State Certificate and "Y" Course in an autonomous format. The course covers topics aimed at equipping soccer coaches with the necessary skills and knowledge to successfully run clubs and training sessions, as well as satisfaction of the NJ Little League Law for volunteer coaches. The courses are expected to launch in their new digital format later this Spring.



"New Jersey Youth Soccer is proud to partner with etrainu and Stack Sports to pioneer solutions that democratize access to practical soccer education," said Ryan Foley, Operations Manager for New Jersey Youth Soccer. "This integration serves as a model for other USYS members and State Associations, and NJYS is excited to help deliver the implementation."



"We are excited to release the etrainu and Sports Connect integration for the USYS University," said Paul Hoon, CEO at etrainu. "We also want to thank New Jersey Youth Soccer for their commitment to innovation, as the first State association to implement the integration. We look forward to seeing the impact this has on the soccer community."



The integration with Sports Connect is available to other State associations through the USYS University. If you're interested in leveraging the integration with SportsConnect, please reach out to the Sports Connect team: https://sportsconnect.com/get-started/



About New Jersey Youth Soccer



New Jersey Youth Soccer is a youth soccer organization affiliated with the US Youth Soccer and the US Soccer Federation. It is comprised of more than 110,000 players ranging from 5 to 19 years old, 10,000+ coaches, and thousands of volunteers.



The association governs recreational and travel soccer clubs at multiple skill levels. It also operates the NJ Olympic Development Programs (ODP), State Cup tournaments, coach certification programs, and TOPSoccer, a program for children with special needs.



NJYS aims to establish soccer as the premier sport in New Jersey. It seeks to unite, connect, grow, empower the youth soccer community, and instill a lifelong passion for the game. Learn more: https://www.njyouthsoccer.com/



About Stack Sports



With over 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.



Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.



About etrainu



etrainu is a global leader in community education solutions. Through a sophisticated learning management system and engaging online courses, etrainu is building exceptional communities through education.



With a number of industry-leading integrations, etrainu has created an end-to-end solution for sports organizations. etrainu's education solutions are made easy through creativity, innovation and technology, and their commitment to their sports partners is reflected in the long-term relationships they have with them.



etrainu has partnered with some of the largest sports organizations in the world, including US Youth Soccer, American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO), PGA Tour, National Lacrosse League, Surf Life Saving Australia, Gymnastics Australia, Aus Cycling, and other national governing bodies.



