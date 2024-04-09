News: EZ-Chow Revolutionizes the Food and Retail Industry with Self-Service Kiosks Addressing Staff Shortages and Supply Chain Disruptions | CitizenWire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. /CitizenWire/ -- EZ-Chow, a leading provider of digital solutions for the food and retail sectors, is proud to announce the launch of its innovative self-service kiosk technology designed to tackle the dual challenges of staff shortages and supply chain disruptions faced by businesses today.



In an era marked by persistent labor shortages and ongoing supply chain disruptions, EZ-Chow's self-service kiosks offer a strategic solution for businesses striving to maintain operational efficiency, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive revenue growth.



VIDEO: (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4o6JhXaG2A



Staff Shortages: A Lingering Challenge



Labor shortages have been a longstanding issue in food service and retail industries, exacerbated by high turnover rates, wage competition, and shifting priorities among workers. The recent implementation of the New California Labor and Employment Law of 2024 has added complexity to staffing challenges, with increased minimum wages and expanded paid sick leave impacting business budgets and operations.



"The labor shortage isn't just an inconvenience for businesses; it negatively impacts their operations and bottom line," says Mo Sloan, CEO of EZ-Chow. "Reduced service levels, increased wait times, and employee burnout are just some consequences businesses face."



EZ-Chow's Solution: Self-Service Kiosks



EZ-Chow's self-service kiosks act as strategic allies for businesses, handling repetitive tasks such as order placement, payment processing, and basic customization options. This reduces reliance on staff, improves efficiency, and empowers customers to enjoy a seamless and personalized experience.



"Our self-service kiosks are more than just fancy touchscreens; they're tools that help businesses conquer staffing challenges," explains Sloan. "By automating routine tasks, businesses can free up valuable human employees to focus on higher-value activities, improving service levels and customer satisfaction."



Supply Chain Disruptions: Navigating Uncertainty



Businesses face significant challenges due to supply chain disruptions caused by natural disasters, pandemics, geopolitical tensions, and logistical failures. They impact product availability, inventory management, pricing, and demand forecasting.



"Managing supply chain disruptions requires agility and real-time visibility," notes Sloan. "EZ-Chow's self-service kiosks offer operational customizations, dynamic menu displays, and omnichannel integration, helping businesses optimize their operations."



Empowering Businesses for Success



EZ-Chow's comprehensive digital solutions, including self-ordering kiosks and digital ordering platforms, empower businesses to navigate challenges effectively and deliver exceptional customer service.



"If you're ready to take the next step to excellence, EZ-Chow can be your trusted partner," says Sloan. "Our advanced digital solutions ensure operational excellence despite staffing shortages and supply chain hurdles. Contact us today to learn more!"



About EZ-Chow:



Sloan started EZ-Chow in 2015 to help small restaurants in need of an online ordering platform that would integrate with its point-of-sale (POS) system. EZ-Chow has solutions such as an Online Ordering Solutions and Self-Ordering Kiosk Solutions that integrate into your existing POS systems. To learn how EZ-Chow can help you with these initiatives and more, get started by contacting us here.



