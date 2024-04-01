News: Dixie Softball, Inc. Renews Partnership With Stack Sports To Advance The Sport Using Innovative Technology | CitizenWire

Sports Connect supports Dixie Softball's mission of providing opportunities for more girls to play softball through technology solutions that make the league's administrative work easier

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. /CitizenWire/ -- Dixie Softball, Inc., a Governing Body for the sport of softball in the United States, has announced a multi-year partnership renewal with Stack Sports, the leading provider of sports technology solutions. As part of this continued collaboration, Sports Connect will serve as an Official League Technology Provider of Dixie Softball.



Sports Connect supports Dixie Softball's mission of providing opportunities for more girls to play softball through technology solutions that make the league's administrative work easier. The technology solutions provided through this partnership support volunteers, families, and coaches.



"We are excited to extend our long-standing partnership with Stack Sports. This partnership continues to provide our members access to innovative technology with best-in-class features that keep their seasons running smoothly year after year," said James E. "Obie" Evans, President of Dixie Softball, Inc. "Having the Sports Connect platform as an official registration partner has best positioned us to serve our membership and grow the sport of softball for years to come."



Affiliated leagues will be able to take advantage of a robust set of Sports Connect features, including season scheduling tools, professional website designs, team communication, and more to keep their organization running more efficiently.



"We are proud to serve as a long-standing partner of Dixie Softball, which shares our mission of growing participation in youth sports," said Jeff Brunsberg, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer of Stack Sports. "Sports Connect supports Dixie volunteers through technology that allows them to spend less time on administrative tasks, and more time fostering a love of the game in their communities."



Dixie leagues interested in taking advantage of the benefits of this exclusive partnership should contact the Sports Connect team at https://sportsconnect.com/dixie-softball/.



About Dixie Softball, Inc.



Dixie Softball Inc. (DSI), is a girl's softball program for athletes nineteen and younger. The main purpose of the program is to provide a recreational outlet for as many girls as possible with an emphasis on playing softball in local league play. Dixie Softball, Inc. strives to promote the development of strong character, and a sense of responsibility and citizenship in girls, using the game of softball as a vehicle. It is the purpose of Dixie Softball, Inc. to achieve this goal through fair play, good sportsmanship, and congenial fellowship, with adult leaders providing the example.



About Stack Sports



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.



Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development. To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.

