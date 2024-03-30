News: Church of Scientology Vienna’s ‘Say No to Drugs’ Volunteers Spread Easter Cheer With Their Drug Prevention Initiative | CitizenWire

Volunteers add a touch of Easter spirit to their drug prevention

VIENNA, Austria /CitizenWire/ -- This Easter, the Say No to Drugs volunteers of Vienna extend their wish for a bright, healthy future for local children. They've packed their Easter baskets with copies of The Truth About Drugs booklets to give youngsters the information they need to decide for themselves to live drug-free.



As cherry blossoms and magnolias transform the landscape with their annual message of renewal, the volunteers bring a message of bright futures, free from the ravages of drug abuse and addiction.



Austria fares much better than many other countries when it comes to teen drug abuse. However, in November 2023, the Medical University of Vienna reported a significant increase in addiction cases in Austria, with no signs of decline.



The country serves as a transit point for drug smuggling into Europe, particularly from the Balkans and other neighboring regions. Additionally, domestic drug abuse, especially involving opioids and synthetic drugs like MDMA (ecstasy), remains a concern.



While the Austrian government has implemented measures to combat drug trafficking and support individuals struggling with addiction, the Church emphasizes the importance of prevention. According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, "For every dollar spent on prevention, at least ten can be saved in future health, social, and crime costs."



The Say No to Drugs initiative is an outreach campaign of the Vienna chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World, a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free.



Youth never want to be lectured about what is "good" for them or what they can or cannot do. That's why Drug-Free World materials provide them with facts and personal stories from former addicts to empower young people to make their own informed decisions and live drug-free.



Based on Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard's research finding "the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs," Scientology Churches and Scientologists support Foundation for a Drug-Free World whose materials are provided free of charge to schools, civic groups, governments, law enforcement, and individuals and institutions in the private sector.



Watch the Drug-Free World public service announcements and The Truth About Drugs-Real People, Real Stories documentary on the Scientology Network and episodes of Voices for Humanity to see the program in action. The Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streams at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps, and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.



For more information or to get involved, visit the Church of Scientology Vienna Drug-Free World website, or contact the nearest Church of Scientology.



