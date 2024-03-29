News: Eliason Doors, Senneca’s Market-Leading Brand For Traffic Doors, Has Launched The Stylecraft Door, The Latest Innovation For Business Interiors | CitizenWire

CINCINNATI, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- Senneca and their family of brands is committed to product innovation and is proud to announce the launch of the StyleCraft Door, the newest addition to the Eliason Doors product lineup. Designed as the ideal interior door solution for businesses, the StyleCraft Door offers exceptional quality, durability, and customizable options to meet the diverse needs of commercial environments.



With a proven track record of excelling after 1 million cycles, the StyleCraft Door's 5-ply design, featuring high-quality HPL facing on all sides, ensures unmatched strength and longevity. This makes it the perfect choice for multi-stall restrooms and utility closets, where reliability is paramount.



What sets the StyleCraft Door apart is its versatility. With over 20 stock colors and the option for custom designs, businesses can tailor the door to seamlessly integrate with their environment's aesthetics. Whether it's matching existing decor or creating a unique visual statement, the StyleCraft Door offers the flexibility to meet any design vision.



"The engineering team at Eliason is extremely proud of the work that was put into StyleCraft," Jonathan Shay, Engineering Manager at the Kalamazoo, Michigan plant shared. "We are excited for customers to utilize the door and look forward to continuing to provide products with the quality and care expected from everything Eliason develops."



Trust Eliason to provide the perfect blend of speed and quality. With exceptional durability and functionality, these doors are built to last - delivering long-term value along with short-term delivery. The StyleCraft Door will elevate the interior spaces of businesses, providing a reliable and visually appealing solution that aligns with Senneca's commitment to quality and innovation.



To learn more about the Eliason StyleCraft door, please visit https://www.eliasoncorp.com/ for more information.



Eliason is part of the Senneca family of brands. Senneca is a designer and manufacturer of a broad portfolio of specialty doors for commercial and industrial applications and enclosures for mission critical environments. Their brands are some of the most widely recognized names in the industry and include Chase Doors, ColdGuard, Curtron, Door Engineering, Eliason, Hercules, HMF Express, Saino, Simplex, Subzero and Thermoseal. Senneca is committed to exceeding customers' expectations by supplying doors that offer safety and environmental separation for their customers' most important assets...people, products, capital investments and processes.



Learn more about Senneca and their family of brands at https://www.senneca.com/.



Senneca Holdings, 11502 Century Boulevard, Cincinnati, OH 45246.



