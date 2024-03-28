News: South Bay Music Association Presents ‘Beethoven Ode to Joy at 200’ | CitizenWire

The concert includes four incredible vocalists: Emily Dyer Reed (Soprano), Tara Alexander (Mezzo Soprano), Manfred Anaya (Tenor), Johann Schram Reed (Baritone)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- On April 6, 2024, at 7 p.m. in El Segundo, CA, the South Bay Wind Ensemble will perform "Beethoven Ode to Joy at 200." The concert will take place at the El Segundo Performing Arts Center.



Beethoven conducted the premiere of his "Choral" Symphony (Symphony No. 9) in May of 1824, and we're thrilled to present it in a way he never imagined. Join the South Bay Wind Ensemble, the SoCAL Chorale, Maestro Steven Allen Fox, Chorale Director Marya Basaraba, and over 130 musicians on April 6 as we celebrate 200 years of the greatest symphony of all time!



The concert includes four incredible vocalists: Emily Dyer Reed (Soprano), Tara Alexander (Mezzo Soprano), Manfred Anaya (Tenor), Johann Schram Reed (Baritone).



We are rounding out the concert with "Elsa's Procession to the Cathedral" by Richard Wagner, "First Suite for Military Band" by Gustav Holst, and selections from Disney's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" by Alan Menken, conducted by Assistant Conductor, Matthew Visk.



Under the direction of Steven Allen Fox, South Bay Wind Ensemble is a high-level performing group with the mission of providing semi-professional and dedicated amateur musicians the opportunity to perform challenging and rewarding concerts; and to provide the South Bay community an exceptional concert experience comprised of quality wind band compositions and transcriptions.



Maestro Steven Allen Fox is Principal Conductor for the Los Angeles Film Orchestra and the Golden State Pops Orchestra. He has conducted the San Francisco Symphony, the Silly Symphonies Orchestra, Hollywood Studio Symphony, and the Video Games Live Orchestra. He made his Walt Disney Concert Hall debut the summer of 2022, conducting "Basil Poledouris, The Music and the Movies." Notable professionals Steven has worked with include Kelsey Grammer, Zooey Deschanel, John Stamos, Rebel Wilson, Taye Diggs, Shoshana Bean, Hans Zimmer, Danny Elfman, Alan Silvestri, Richard Sherman, Thomas Newman, John Debney, Michael Giacchino, and Michael Kosarin.



Tickets start at just $15. Visit http://www.southbaywinds.com or call 310-433-8774 for tickets and info.



South Bay Music Association: https://www.sbmusic.org/



Learn More: https://www.sbmusic.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.