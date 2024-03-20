News: Argyle welcomes former FHFA Chief Fintech Officer Jason Cave to board of advisors | CitizenWire

30-year government veteran is an internationally recognized leader in bank supervision and an outspoken advocate for housing finance innovation

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Argyle, a platform providing automated income and employment verifications for some of the largest lenders in the United States, today announced the addition of Jason Cave, former chief fintech officer and deputy director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency's Division of Conservatorship Oversight and Readiness, to its board of advisors.



Cave has more than three decades of experience in U.S. banking regulation. Before joining the FHFA, Cave spent 27 years at FDIC, where he served in numerous positions including as a senior advisor within the Division of Complex Institution, Supervision and Resolution. He has also helped shape international bank policy as a former chairman of the Basel Committee's task force on simplicity and comparability, leading negotiations for the post-crisis reform package known as Basel III.



In more recent years Cave has emerged as a leading force in housing finance innovation. After launching the FHFA's Office of Financial Technology in 2022, he introduced its first annual Velocity tech sprint in 2023. The three-day event challenged practitioners from across the technology and mortgage finance sectors to build and present innovative solutions for increasing access, fairness, affordability and sustainability in mortgage lending.



"After 30 years in government, I'm investing my experience and energy in the fintechs that are working to solve the many entrenched challenges within banking and mortgage," said Cave. "Argyle is a company that is making real, measurable strides toward making mortgages more fraud-resistant and cost-effective in an industry where modernization is often an uphill battle. We can expect a lot more innovation to come from Argyle, and I'm energized to be a part of it. "



"No one understands the intersection of financial regulation and technology better than Jason Cave," said Argyle CEO Shmulik Fishman. "It's an honor to welcome Jason to our advisory board, where his guidance will be invaluable in helping Argyle navigate the D.C. landscape as we drive advancements the mortgage industry needs to thrive."



Cave's appointment to the Argyle advisory board follows that of fellow mortgage industry veterans Sam E. Oliver III and Terri Davis, both of whom joined in 2023. Oliver boasts three decades of experience at Freddie Mac, while Davis has held leadership positions at Fannie Mae, ICE Mortgage Technology and Notarize.



