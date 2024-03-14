News: Click n’ Close Announces One-Time Close Program to Address Home Buyer Challenges in Rural America | CitizenWire

ADDISON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Click n' Close, a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels, announced its latest mortgage product, One-Time Close (OTC) loan programs for government-insured mortgage products. This product is designed to aid homebuyers in rural America with down payment assistance, with availability in select markets.



"Given current market conditions, affordability is the number one challenge among potential homebuyers," said Click n' Close Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. "As prospective borrowers venture further out from cities and traditional suburban markets, Click n' Close stands as a resource, providing powerful financing tools for both wholesale lenders and borrowers to make homeownership possible."



Click n' Close's OTC program offers 100% loan-to-value (LTV) financing covering land, construction and closing costs, with no down payment or minimum investment required and the ability to finance the 1% USDA Guarantee Fee up to 101% LTV.



Other product features include:



* Flexible debt-to-income ratios;



* Eligibility for credit scores of 640 and above;



* No prepayment penalties;



* First-time homebuyer eligibility;



* Absence of required reserves;



* Seller/builder concessions up to 6%;



* Utilization of eligible gifts for closing costs; and



* Contingency account financing up to 10%.



To learn more about Click n' Close's wholesale team and check availability in your market, reach out to Soliman Martinez, Adam Rieke or Kerry Webb. For existing clients, contact your Click n' Close account executive to learn more.



About Click' n' Close, Inc.:



Click 'n' Close, Inc., formerly known as Mid America Mortgage, is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels and is also the nation's leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. In operation since 1940, Click' n' Close has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings and eNotes.



Combining this culture of innovation with a risk management mindset enables Click' n' Close to deliver new products to market that address the challenges facing both borrowers and third-party originators (TPOs). These innovations include its USDA one-time close construction loans, proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) program and reverse mortgage division. Its direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors afford Click' n' Close direct access to the capital markets, thus ensuring maximum liquidity for its product innovations. By servicing its loan programs in-house, Click' n' Close provides its wholesale and correspondent partners with an additional level of certainty regarding loan salability and superior borrower service over the life of the loan.



Learn more at https://www.clicknclose.com/.



