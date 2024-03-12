News: NotaryCam Achieves Record RON Growth in 2023 | CitizenWire

HOUSTON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and leading remote online notarization (RON) provider for real estate and legal transactions, announced significant growth in 2023, expanding its independent notary platform customer base by 46% and the number of loss mitigation-related RON transactions by 115%. The company also increased its medical credentialling remote notarizations by 45%, executing transactions in 160 out of 192 countries worldwide, and augmented its nationwide footprint by becoming an approved RON provider in North Carolina, Delaware and Illinois. With the passage of California's RON legislation in late 2023, NotaryCam also prepared its platform to begin supporting transactions in this state.



"We have taken massive strides this past year toward nationwide acceptance of RON and eNotary services," said NotaryCam president Brian Webster. "With a 10% increase in year-over-year total transactions - even in a down market - NotaryCam is poised to drive even more RON adoption across multiple verticals in 2024 while also continuing to champion mortgage lenders' digital transformation efforts."



NotaryCam's accomplishments contributed to maintaining its industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands.



The company's other 2023 achievements include:



* Suzanne Singer's appointment as Director of Sales and Marketing;



* President Brian Webster's selection as a 2023 Vanguard awards program recipient by HousingWire and recognition as one of 2023's Best in Finance by Inman;



* The additional integration with Asurity® Partners' cutting-edge mortgage document generation platform - Propel™; and



* Inclusion in HousingWire's annual TECH100 awards program for the fifth year.



