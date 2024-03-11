News: Floify introduces flexible pricing with the introduction of Lender Edition | CitizenWire

Floify Lender Edition is configured to give IMBs, credit unions and banks best-in-class tools at an accessible price point

BOULDER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Floify, the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale (POS), today announced the launch of Lender Edition, a newly badged version of the popular mortgage point-of-sale that introduces a flexible per-loan pricing option for mortgage lenders.



Floify Lender Edition is the counterpart to Broker Edition, a one-stop lending platform configured for the needs of mortgage brokers that was introduced in December 2023. Lender Edition is specifically designed to address the challenges faced by mortgage lenders, such as supporting best-in-class borrower experience, while maintaining efficient production and controlling costs.



Lender Edition maintains core features popular among Floify users such as an intuitive interface for borrowers and lenders, automated document management workflows, free native eSign functionality, verification of income and employment waterfall functionality, loan progress transparency, and much more.



In the coming months, Floify will introduce new integrations with popular borrower verification report providers and an eClosing vendor, as well as enhanced functionality with existing integration partners.



"While some vendors are squeezing lenders on pricing during market hardship, Floify is committed to being a supportive partner by being flexible on pricing without compromising access to product features or quality. Lender Edition is designed to tackle the industry's biggest challenges head-on, providing unparalleled support for creating optimal borrower experiences and achieving operational excellence," said Floify President and General Manager Sofia Rossato. "We make it possible for lenders to provide a sleek and intuitive loan management portal for borrowers and manage pipelines effectively at a cost-effective price point."



Lender Edition can be quickly deployed and comes equipped with dozens of native integrations, which gives lenders rich, plug-and-play functionality that reduces operational redundancy.



Visit https://bit.ly/3OZjbt3 to learn more about Lender Edition.



About Floify:



Floify is a digital mortgage automation solution that streamlines the loan process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch Group") (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more information, visit the company's website at https://floify.com/ or on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter / X.



https://floify.com/

