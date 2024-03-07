News: Lending execs share top concerns, priorities in The Mortgage Collaborative’s 2024 Pulse of the Network survey findings | CitizenWire

AUSTIN, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation's largest independent cooperative network serving the mortgage industry, announced the completion of its "Pulse of the Network" survey for 2024. The full report features lenders' top five critical issues for the year, top 10 goals and anticipated strategies for success.



Select findings from this year's report are as follows:



Top Concerns



When asked to rank-order the most critically important issues facing mortgage lenders today, respondents identified business development as their top concern. And while 36.7% of respondents have their sights set on expansion, three in five respondents said they were more worried about attaining or retaining profitability than growing market share.



Top Priorities



Unsurprisingly, respondents identified growing volume as their top objective for 2024. To that end, they're looking at recruiting processes (21% are working with recruiters) and diversifying referral relationships to ensure their companies are set to take advantage of every opportunity. And while implementing new technology ranked relatively low among mortgage business objectives for 2024, respondents flagged customer relationship management (CRM) platforms as the one part of the tech stack they'll prioritize evaluating this year.



"Based on this year's survey results, lenders' priority for 2024 seems to be getting better but not necessarily bigger," said TMC President and CEO Melissa Langdale. "The compounding effects of rising interest rates, low inventory and affordability challenges have battle-tested lenders over the last year, and with some measure of relief on the horizon in the form of expected lower interest rates, lenders are planning to use this breathing room to improve operations, maximize existing opportunities for new business and shore up reserves that may have been depleted in the pursuit of survival in 2023."



To inquire about the full findings from this year's survey, contact mlangdale@mtgcoop.com.



Methodology



Two thousand mortgage lending executives from TMC's lender member network of independent mortgage bankers (IMBs), banks and credit unions across the United States were invited to participate in the survey. Of those who responded, 49% were independent mortgage bankers (IMBs), 44% were banks and the remaining 7% were credit unions. All respondents were key decision-makers, more than half of them holding C-suite positions or their equivalent (CEO, COO, CLO, President, or Head of Operations). All responses were collected between December 15, 2023, and January 15, 2024.



About The Mortgage Collaborative:



The Mortgage Collaborative was founded in 2013 by four notable industry leaders and is the nation's largest independent mortgage cooperative network. TMC is singularly focused on creating an environment of collaboration and innovation for small to mid-size mortgage lenders across the country to reduce cost, increase profitability, and better serve the dynamic and changing consumer base in America.



For more information, visit http://www.mortgagecollaborative.com/



Learn More: https://www.mortgagecollaborative.com

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.