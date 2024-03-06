News: Down Payment Resource’s Veronica Khandelwal named to National Mortgage Professional’s 2024 Women of Inspiration list | CitizenWire

The annual awards program recognizes women leaders in mortgage lending

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry's leading technology for connecting home buyers with homebuyer assistance programs, today announced that Vice President, Housing Finance Authority (HFA) Relations, Veronica Khandelwal, has been named to the 2024 Women of Inspiration list by National Mortgage Professional, an American Business Media publication.



Khandelwal combines her passion for affordable lending with broad mortgage product development experience to help lenders connect consumers with homebuyer assistance programs nationwide. She was brought on by DPR to manage its HFA relationships, and she has since been promoted twice for her exemplary leadership. More recently, Khandelwal has helped hire, train and manage DPA and HFA experts dedicated to taking the industry-first homebuyer assistance platform to the next level, nearly doubling the size of the team.



Prior to Down Payment Resource, Khandelwal worked in mortgage product development at Fifth Third Bank, where she was the go-to subject matter expert for all affordable lending programs.



"We are extremely proud of Veronica and agree wholeheartedly that she's an exemplary woman of influence on many fronts," said Rob Chrane, CEO of Down Payment Resource. "Her passion for helping historically underserved homebuyers is only matched by her passion for helping lenders uplift buyers by training them on programs designed to help consumers afford the upfront costs of a mortgage loan - one of the most significant financial barriers to homeownership."



"Being recognized on the Women of Inspiration list is a profound honor and a testament to the collective effort of our team at Down Payment Resource," said Khandelwal. "This accolade not only highlights my personal commitment to making homeownership more accessible but also shines a light on the importance of affordable lending programs in empowering consumers and transforming lives. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this mission and to be part of a movement that champions inclusion and equality in the mortgage industry. Together, we are breaking down barriers to homeownership and paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable future."



About Down Payment Resource:



Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the housing industry authority on homebuyer assistance program data and solutions. With a database that tracks more than 2,200 programs and toolsets for mortgage lenders, multiple listing services and API users, DPR helps housing professionals connect homebuyers with the assistance they need. DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by five of the top 10 retail mortgage lenders by volume, three of the four largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit https://downpaymentresource.com/.



Learn More: https://www.downpaymentresource.com/

