News: Sports Parenting Email Newsletter Surpasses 3.5M Subscribers, Now the most read Newsletter in Youth Sports | CitizenWire

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Six months ago iSport360 partnered with Stack Sports to launch a free weekly newsletter which has now become the largest sports parenting newsletter in youth sports today. With 3.5 million sports parent readers, many of whom are also coaches and sports organizers, the newsletter focuses on helping families play more and worry less. The curated newsletter includes stories about understanding the sports parent psyche, helping coaches and parents work together, nurturing empowered young athletes, nutrition and hydration for a healthy athlete, supporting players' physical and mental health, and so much more.



Why is this important and necessary?



Today's sports parents are heavily invested in their kids' activities both financially and emotionally. With over 60 million kids playing organized sports in the US, there are millions of parents seeking quality information, trusted guidance, empathy, and some light-hearted humor to help them be a positive force for their athletes.



"Like so many sports parents and volunteer coaches, my inbox is bombarded with sales and marketing emails disguised as helpful newsletters. We wanted to provide a genuinely free, helpful, positive, and fun newsletter that sports parents would value and engage with," said Ian Goldberg, CEO of iSport360 and Editor of the newsletter.



"We know that the health and success of athletes in Youth Sports is heavily impacted by how parents view and interact with sports. We want to help parents sift through the noise to find quality content that can help them," said Brandon Shangraw, SVP of Innovation and Marketing. "For us, this is more than a newsletter, it's an opportunity to help families play more while ensuring the next generation of athletes have fun while competing."



With an average engagement rate of 65%, the newsletter is not only well-received by readers but also by world-class companies that want to support the youth sports community. Sponsors such as Marriott, Avis, Junior Achievement and Ernst & Young are engaging readers in a contextually relevant way that is impossible on other social channels and youth sports platforms.



"We are connecting our sports parent readers with world-class, perfect-fit partners in travel, healthy foods and snacks, hydration, health and wellness, and athletic apparel, and because we value our readers, we are extremely choosy about what partner we will work with. Our goal is to provide value to our readers in all facets of our newsletter," said Amy Masters, Head of Marketing for iSport360 and newsletter co-editor.



To sign up for the newsletter and start receiving valuable insights and resources for youth sports, visit https://isport360.com/the-youth-sports-survival-guide/ and subscribe today.



About iSport360:



iSport360 is a revolutionary youth sports software platform that is changing the culture of youth sports. Over 3.5 million youth sports athletes, sports organizers, coaches, and parents depend on iSport360 to set goals and share training videos, practice assignments, schedules, 360-degree feedback, player evaluations, sticker rewards, best practices, and a virtual team locker room. Our newsletter, app, and eBooks help all stakeholders collaborate so players can develop athletic skills and life skills. That's why we have been endorsed and recognized by the biggest organizations in youth sports.



About Stack Sports:



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.



Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development.



To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.



