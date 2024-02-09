News: MMI Earns Second HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage Award | CitizenWire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, announced its inclusion in the 2024 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage list. This year marks MMI's second appearance on the HW Tech100 list, which serves as a guide for identifying partners and solutions that address the daily challenges mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day.



MMI diligently gathers, organizes, and standardizes data from diverse mortgage and real estate sources, presenting it to clients in an easy-to-access database format. MMI's approach equips businesses with the tools necessary for analysis and actionable insights. This enables lenders of all stripes to identify growth targets and recruiting strategies to scale their businesses more efficiently.



"Even though lenders faced challenges last year, we take pride in serving as a guiding force for our customers during unpredictable markets like this. In fact, LOs using MMI continued to produce 1.9X the volume of their peers, resulting in a 5-million-dollar difference compared to LOs not using MMI," said Ben Teerlink, Founder and CEO of MMI. "MMI methodically harnesses multiple data sources to put unique data intelligence and insights into the hands of each user. We've built MMI so that everyone from large banks to individual brokers is able to utilize our data to find more loans. While it's an honor to earn another slot on the HW Tech100, it's an even bigger one to be a valued resource to the mortgage industry."



"The technology capabilities and solutions that this year's Tech100 winning organizations have developed are an absolute testament to the relentless innovation within the real estate and mortgage technology landscape," HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "These past few years have been transformative for the industry and these honorees are continuing to bring long-awaited solutions to the challenges that mortgage and real estate professionals have struggled with for decades."



Each year, the Tech100 program has continued to expand, and the applicants increase in caliber and innovation as the demand for technology in housing continues to progress. For another year, the Tech100 program has been presented in two groups - Tech100 Mortgage and Tech100 Real Estate - to highlight the innovation and achievements of organizations from both sectors.



To view the complete list of HW Tech100 winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com.



About MMI:



Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company's signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 450 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io or contact sales@mmi.io.



Learn More: https://mmi.io

