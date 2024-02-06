News: Down Payment Resource CEO Rob Chrane honored as 2024 RISMedia Newsmaker | CitizenWire

Chrane was recognized in the Crusader category for his relentless commitment to championing down payment assistance programs

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry's leading technology for connecting home buyers with homebuyer assistance programs, today announced that its Founder and CEO Rob Chrane has been named a RISMedia 2024 Real Estate Newsmaker. Newsmakers are recognized for their contributions to the real estate industry and their efforts to positively impact the consumers and communities they serve.



Chrane was honored in the Crusader category for his relentless commitment to "championing a better way." By developing technology that helps housing professionals connect homebuyers with homebuyer assistance programs, he has profoundly impacted the lives of countless individuals and families striving to achieve homeownership.



Chrane is a 30-year veteran of the housing industry. In 2008, he founded DPR to help people clear the largest hurdle to their homeownership dreams: down payment and closing costs. With his team, Chrane has built the only comprehensive database of homebuyer assistance programs in the nation. To date, DPR has connected more than 6 million unique users with homebuyer assistance program information.



"Sustainable homeownership feels out of reach for many, especially those in underserved communities," said Chrane. "Connecting potential homebuyers with lenders and programs that can help them build wealth and stability is one of the most fulfilling goals I have chased, and I look forward to continuing to support equitable homeownership across the country."



"From the creativity and innovation being implemented through the shifting and challenging 2023 market, to industry records being broken, to the wonderful charitable work being done across the nation, we continue to be amazed by the ingenuity and success of these real estate professionals," said John Featherston, founder, CEO and publisher of RISMedia.



To learn more about RIS Media's 2024 Newsmakers, visit https://www.rismedia.com/newsmaker/rob-chrane-2024/



About Down Payment Resource:



Down Payment Resource (DPR) is the housing industry authority on homebuyer assistance program data and solutions. With a database that tracks more than 2,200 programs and toolsets for mortgage lenders, multiple listing services and API users, DPR helps housing professionals connect homebuyers with the assistance they need. DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by five of the top 10 retail mortgage lenders by volume, three of the four largest real estate listing websites and 600,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit https://downpaymentresource.com/.



Learn More: https://www.downpaymentresource.com/

