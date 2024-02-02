News: Optimal Blue Clinches 2024 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage Award | CitizenWire

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Today, Optimal Blue announced its selection by HousingWire as a Tech100 Mortgage award winner. Now in its 12th year, HousingWire's Tech100 award program spotlights the most innovative and impactful tech organizations in housing.



"We are honored to be recognized by HousingWire for our end-to-end capital markets platform, which connects hundreds of thousands of individual lenders, investors, brokers and vendors across the primary and secondary mortgage markets," said Scott Smith, interim CEO at Optimal Blue. "Optimal Blue is continually investing in product innovation that enables our customers to operate more nimbly, efficiently and profitably, while at the same time growing our bench of experienced industry advisors and services staff."



Optimal Blue is an undisputed leader in mortgage secondary marketing technology, facilitating more than $1.1 trillion in mortgage locking and trading transactions annually. Its technology and data solutions are relied on by thousands of lenders and brokers, and hundreds of investors, as well as government agencies, think tanks, and others. The company's solutions are used by 68% of the top 500 mortgage lenders in the U.S.



Optimal Blue continues to invest in its market-leading position with a focus on enhanced user experience, cloud-first and cloud-native technology, world-class mobile solutions, and premier workflow, rules, and compliance technology.



"The technology capabilities and solutions that this year's Tech100 winning organizations have developed are an absolute testament to the relentless innovation within the real estate and mortgage technology landscape," HW Media Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "These past few years have been transformative for the industry and these honorees are continuing to bring long-awaited solutions to the challenges that mortgage and real estate professionals have struggled with for decades. Congratulations to all the deserving winners for their outstanding contributions to our ever-evolving industry."



About Optimal Blue:



Optimal Blue is a market leader in mortgage secondary marketing technology. The company facilitates transactions among mortgage market participants through its Marketplace Platform, actionable data, and technology vendor connections. The platform supports a range of functions for originators and investors to automate and optimize core processes related to product, pricing, and eligibility, hedge analytics, MSR valuation, loan trading, social media compliance, and counterparty oversight. The company's premier products are used by 68% of the top 500 mortgage lenders in the U.S.



For more information on Optimal Blue's end-to-end secondary marketing automation, visit http://www.optimalblue.com/.



