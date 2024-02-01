News: ACES Quality Management Announces Addition of Fannie Mae Executive Bill Cleary to ACES ENGAGE 2024 Agenda | CitizenWire

The third annual event will be held at The Ritz Carlton Dove Mountain in Tucson, Arizona

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, has announced Fannie Mae Vice President Bill Cleary will speak at its annual ACES ENGAGE conference, taking place at the Ritz Carlton Dove Mountain hotel in Tucson, Ariz., May 19 - 21, 2024.



"We're pleased to welcome Bill to our ACES ENGAGE speaker lineup. It's our mission to provide ACES users and ACES ENGAGE attendees with the knowledge necessary to increase and improve QC within their organizations, and what better way to do that than speak directly with a GSE source," said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. "Bill is the perfect addition to our speaker lineup. We feel confident attendees will leave well-equipped with the QC knowledge needed for the year ahead."



ACES ENGAGE speaker lineup also includes keynote speaker Robyn Benincasa, a two-time world champion adventure racer, 20+ year veteran San Diego firefighter, 2014 CNN Hero, Guinness World Record Endurance Kayaker, best-selling author, and founder of The Project Athena Foundation. In addition, ACES has gathered thought leaders and industry experts, such as Joel Kan, vice president and chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association and Richard J. Andreano, Jr., partner and practice leader of Ballard Spahr's Mortgage Banking Group.



ACES ENGAGE provides a mix of general session presentations, panel discussions and social activities. Attendees will have numerous opportunities to learn from industry experts and thought leaders, network, and leave with the knowledge necessary to increase efficiencies, improve productivity and further quality at their organizations. Register to attend ACES ENGAGE and learn more at https://www.acesquality.com/aces-engage-2024.



About ACES Quality Management:



ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation's most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control Software® to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:



* 60% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;



* 8 of the top 10 loan servicers;



* 11 of the top 30 retail banks; and



* 3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.



Unlike other quality control platforms, only ACES delivers Flexible Audit Technology, which gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on IT or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment.



For more information, visit https://www.acesquality.com/ or call 1-800-858-1598.



Learn More: https://www.acesquality.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.