News: Emerging Author Douglas A. King Unveils Thought-Provoking Novel ‘An Innocent World’ | CitizenWire

VANCOUVER, B.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Emerging author Douglas A. King has recently released his latest work, "An Innocent World," (IBSN: 978-0228828884; Released July, 2023) a captivating exploration of an alternative reality where the consequences of Adam and Eve's actions are reconsidered. In this book, King envisions a world vastly different from our own, inhabited by immortal beings reminiscent of classic space aliens, promoting a society free from harm and conflict.



In "An Innocent World," King weaves thought experiments with spiritual inquiries, inviting readers to reflect on a realm where compassion and empathy reign supreme. The novel serves as a reminder to aspire towards a world defined by innocence and understanding.



The book is now available in stores and online.



About Douglas A. King:



Douglas A. King is an author with a talent for blending visionary storytelling with philosophical concepts. "An Innocent World" is a testament to his creativity and ability to explore uncharted narratives. For more information about Douglas A. King and his book, visit https://aninnocentworld.com/.



BOOK SUMMARY:



Author: Douglas A. King



Email: authorpress[@]tellwell.ca



Buy Link: https://a.co/d/aVgOikk



Genre: Fiction



Released: July, 2023



PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9780228828884



Publisher: Tellwell (www.tellwell.ca)



Learn More: https://aninnocentworld.com/

