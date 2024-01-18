News: iEmergent CEO Laird Nossuli to present at Seattle’s inaugural Black Homeownership Symposium on January 26 | CitizenWire

Nossuli will join NAREB President Courtney Johnson Rose, Ph.D, to share data and insights on Black homeownership in Washington state

SEATTLE, Wash. /CitizenWire/ -- iEmergent, a forecasting and advisory services firm for the financial services, mortgage and real estate industries, today announced that its CEO Laird Nossuli will present at Seattle's inaugural Black Homeownership Symposium on January 26. Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose, president of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB), one of the oldest minority trade associations in the nation and its foremost network of Black real estate professionals, will unveil the findings of the first-ever Washington state edition of the State of Housing in Black America (SHIBA) report. Leveraging data insights from multiple sources the SHIBA report provides an in-depth analysis of Black homeownership in Washington today and the barriers that impede Black families in their pursuit of homeownership. Nossuli will present iEmergent's "Seattle: A Tale of Two Futures" analysis of the comprehensive, positive impact programs like the Black Home Initiative could have on the future of housing equity.



The Black Homeownership Symposium is co-hosted by local NAREB chapter Western Washington Realtists and the Black Home Initiative, a network of community groups, nonprofits, private companies and government agencies working to generate 1,500 new Black homeowners in Seattle by 2027. The free two-and-a-half-hour event kicks off at 5:30 pm Pacific at the historic Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute in Seattle's Central District.



"The groundbreaking work being done by NAREB and each of the partner organizations who are part of the Black Home Initiative is critical to closing the Black homeownership gap," stated Nossuli. "The SHIBA report consolidates thousands of data points that quantify the indisputable housing inequity that began decades ago and continues to worsen and makes a strong case for why the housing industry needs to move away from the status quo. I'm looking forward to sharing our report, because it describes the key elements of the new paradigm for housing and quantifies the human, business and community benefits of this change."



Nossuli is a recognized expert on local homeownership data and trends who has consulted several municipalities on their diverse lending initiatives, most notably the Mortgage Bankers Association's CONVERGENCE place-based affordable housing initiatives in Columbus, Memphis and Philadelphia. Her firm's data and advisory services are employed by leading banks, credit unions and independent mortgage bankers nationwide to better understand and serve the needs of the markets they serve.



About iEmergent:



Founded in 2000, iEmergent provides mortgage lending forecasts and analytics to the lending, housing and real estate industries. The company offers an extensive variety of forecast and market intelligence products, including Mortgage MarketSmart, a visualization tool that helps lenders quantify how mortgage markets will change. For more information, visit https://www.iemergent.com/.



