News: accessibleGO Expands and Becomes First One-Stop Shop for Travelers with Disabilities | CitizenWire

Addition of flights, rental cars with hand controls, wheelchair van rentals, mobility rentals, and concierge ride services for wheelchair-accessible vehicles makes accessibleGO the first full-service travel platform for people with disabilities

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- accessibleGO, the leading accessible travel platform, today unveiled a series of enhanced products and services to make all aspects of travel more accessible and inclusive for people with disabilities. Now in addition to hotels, customers can book flights, rental cars with hand controls, wheelchair van rentals, mobility rentals, and concierge ride services for wheelchair-accessible vehicles, all in one place. Additional features will be introduced in the coming months.



At accessibleGO, disrupting the travel booking process extends beyond the initial reservation. Once a booking is made, an accessibleGO team member contacts the provider to confirm accessibility requests can be accommodated. This key differentiator provides peace of mind for customers and their travel companions that specific needs will be met.



"In a world where traveling with accessible needs can feel totally inaccessible, we are committed to doing all we can to empower travelers with disabilities as they plan their trips," said Miriam Eljas, co-founder and CEO of accessibleGO. "We are excited about the progress we've made with our partners in the disability community, and look forward to continuing to improve the travel booking process for people with accessibility needs and their travel companions so they can travel freely and with confidence."



The new features on accessibleGO.com include:



* Flights: In addition to booking flights, customers can specify what they require assistance with. accessibleGO will contact the airlines directly to confirm the accessibility requests can be accommodated.



* Car Rentals: Customers can request unique accessibility features including car hand controls and spinner knobs, which will be confirmed on their reservation by accessibleGO within five business days.



* Wheelchair Van Rentals: Customers now have access to the widest national coverage of wheelchair van rentals via agreements with national and regional partners.



* Mobility Rentals: Through a partnership with Scootaround, customers can book mobility products including scooters, wheelchairs, hoyer lifts, hospital beds and recliners through accessibleGO.



* Concierge Ride Services for Wheelchair-Accessible Vehicles: In partnership with Jayride, accessibleGO is offering wheelchair accessible rides, including airport transfers, hotel pickups and general travel services, ensuring customers will have the right vehicle with a reliable service provider with 24/7 support by Jayride's customer service team.



Travelers can also book an accessible hotel, resort or motel worldwide on accessibleGO's one-of-a-kind hotel booking platform, which also includes proprietary accessibility information on more than 6,000 hotels in more than 180 cities across the U.S. Other benefits include exclusive discounted rates up to 60 percent off for members and an unparalleled customer service experience that confirms accessibility requests including rooms and special features such as roll-in showers, ADA bathtubs with grab bars, refrigerators for medicine, visual fire or smoke alarms, and more.



accessibleGO's robust booking engine is complemented by an engaged community of travelers worldwide with all different kinds of disabilities, where questions can be asked, personal stories and experiences are freely shared, and trusted recommendations and tips are posted from people with accessible travel needs along with their caregivers.



To book travel or to join and engage with the accessibleGO community, visit accessibleGO.com.



About Tourist Access Ltd. dba accessibleGO



accessibleGO is the leading accessible travel platform in the U.S. for people with disabilities to book accessible hotel rooms, flights, car rentals with hand controls, wheelchair van rentals, mobility rentals, and concierge ride services for wheelchair-accessible vehicles. accessibleGO also offers proprietary accessibility information on more than 6,000 U.S. hotels, along with exclusive discounted rates up to 60 percent off for members and an unparalleled customer service experience that confirms accessibility requests. The robust booking engine is complemented by a dynamic community of travelers with similar circumstances who share information and inspiration with each other.



Visit https://accessiblego.com/ for more information.



