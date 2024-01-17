News: Scientology-Supported Nonprofit Seeks to Cut Off Drug Demand in Belgium, a Country Where Cocaine and Crack Use Has Soared | CitizenWire

Last year, Belgian authorities seized 110 tons of cocaine in the port of Antwerp, so it was not surprising when the city also topped European communities in the drug's consumption

BRUSSELS, Belgium /CitizenWire/ -- A Brussels-based drug education and prevention initiative supported by the Church of Scientology is optimistic that drug education can still prevail despite current drug trends. According to the president of Dites Non à La Drogue (Say No to Drugs), Julie Delvaux, the importance and effectiveness of drug prevention has been grossly underestimated.



The use of crack and cocaine has become a greater challenge than terrorism, according to Belgium's justice minister. Antwerp is the largest cocaine trafficking hub in Europe. But it isn't just Antwerp that is affected. In fact, there have been more criminal acts in the neighborhoods surrounding Brussels' Midi Station than around stations in the country's 13 Flemish cities combined-including Antwerp. And the record amount of the drug pouring into the country is providing the raw material to manufacturing plants that, according to media reports, are now "also gaining prominence in Europe."



But Delvaux and her volunteers are optimistic because they know the Truth About Drugs educational materials of Foundation for a Drug-Free World are effective. The youth-friendly booklets and audiovisual materials provide factual information on the most commonly abused drugs. These properties and the free online drug education e-course enable people to make educated decisions about drugs. Armed with the facts and the opportunity to think for themselves on this vital subject, youth and adults are empowered to live drug-free. So the volunteers are determined and eager to expand the reach of their campaign.



They are also inspired by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard whose research found "that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs."



The UN Office on Drugs and Crime stresses that "Prevention strategies based on scientific evidence working with families, schools, and communities can ensure that children and youth, especially the most marginalized and poor, grow and stay healthy and safe into adulthood and old age. For every dollar spent on prevention, at least ten can be saved in future health, social and crime costs."



"It is vital to provide young people, parents and teachers with the Truth About Drugs," says Delvaux.



To take part in drug prevention activities organized by Say No to Drugs Brussels, contact Julie Delvaux at info@ditesnonaladrogue.be or info@zegneentegendrugs.be.



Active in Belgium for more than 20 years, the Say No to Drugs Association is the Brussels chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World.



For more information on Foundation for a Drug-Free World, watch its public service announcements and The Truth About Drugs-Real People, Real Stories documentary, or episodes of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network about drug-prevention activists who use the campaign to create positive change. Scientology Network is available in 17 languages, including French and Dutch, on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse, and streams at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps, and via the Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV platforms.



Since launching with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in March 2018, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 237 countries and territories in 17 languages.



