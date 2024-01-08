News: More Than A Wine Store: Award Winning Beverage Retailer Pours Into Community | CitizenWire

Beverage Dynamics Again Recognizes Family Business That Puts Community First

WESTERLY, R.I. /CitizenWire/ -- The Wine Store, a family-owned business in Westerly since 1985, is once again among the winners of Beverage Dynamics third-annual Top 100 Retailers Awards. These awards recognize off-premise retailers throughout the U.S. who demonstrate innovation, excellent customer and community service, and superior beverage alcohol industry knowledge.



The Wine Store has been recognized annually as a Beverage Dynamics Top 100 Retailer since the program's inception seven years ago. Prior, they were among Beverage Dynamics Retailers of the Year three years in a row. The Wine Store is the only Rhode Island retailer ever to be honored.



"We are thrilled to receive this award once again. It is a great testament to our employees' ongoing effort and dedication to the community we serve," shared Owner Frank Celico. "We have been family and community-oriented since day one."



Frank, his family, and his entire team consider The Wine Store "Your Partner in Community Service," a tagline he had copyrighted to signify that The Wine Store is not only a destination for its products and product knowledge, but also for support of community organizations. The list of local nonprofit and other organizations the store has partnered with for fundraisers and events over the years is extensive, as is the amount of money they have helped to raise. The retailer also displays information on other businesses and organizations in the area to further build community.



According to Lisa Konicki, President of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, "The Wine Store has been a generous and steadfast supporter of The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce for over 30 years. They truly lead by example and have demonstrated a sincere commitment to helping foster a positive business environment for the entire town and its valued non-profit community. From sponsoring events to providing volunteer staffing at major fundraisers, they are always there to help. We are forever grateful to Frank and his team for their community support."



Annually, nominees are judged by the Beverage Dynamics editorial team, and winners are chosen to represent a diverse cross-section of the off-premise industry. They are business owners who take pride in their store, care about their customers and employees and stay involved in the community and the industry at large.



For historical information about the Top 100 Retailers and Retailers of the Year Awards, visit https://beveragedynamics.com/top100/.



"We're proud to name these successful retailers as winners of our prestigious award," says Beverage Dynamics Vice President Jeremy Nedelka. "They join some of the best and brightest of the industry and deserve the recognition they've received."



About The Wine Store:



The Wine Store is a nearly 40-year-old, family-owned and operated business. Westerly native Frank Celico opened the store in 1985 with his wife Donna. Other family members involved include their son, Tim, as Chief Operating Officer, and at times their granddaughter Margret. The Wine Store offers a vast selection of wine, beer, liquor and gifts for purchase in store or online at https://www.thewinestoreri.com/ or via its app available on apple app and google play stores. The retailer also serves as a community center for information on and support of local organizations.



About Beverage Dynamics:



Beverage Dynamics is the largest and most respected national magazine dedicated to the needs of the off-premise beverage alcohol retailer, whether it's the owner of a single liquor store, the general manager of a warehouse store or the buyer for a large supermarket or drug chain.



About Beverage Information Group:



Beverage Information Group is the top information source for the beverage alcohol industry, serving all industry segments through its magazines (Cheers, Cheers@Home, Beverage Dynamics, Beverage Wholesaler and StateWays), industry events (Beverage Alcohol Retailers Conference and Cheers Beverage Summit) and information services division.



Learn More: https://www.thewinestoreri.com/

