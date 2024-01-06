News: How the Scientology Volunteer Ministers of Athens Helped Restore Hope to a Devastated Town | CitizenWire

Year in review: the Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology of Athens helped the town of Volos in its time of need.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- It was as though the town had been singled out by the ancient Greek Fates. No sooner had they recovered from a devastating flood that all but destroyed the city when the flood waters rose again and inundated the region. Learning the city was without power or clean water after Storm Daniel, the worst storm to hit the region in at least 80 years, Scientology Volunteers Ministers loaded a truck with drinking water, and navigating damaged roads, arrived in the town some 200 miles away with supplies, drinking water and a team of disaster-trained volunteers.



The overwhelming damage had left people feeling isolated and hopeless. In coordination with local authorities and the Orthodox and Evangelical churches, the volunteers helped clean up homes and businesses.



But a week later, Storm Elias struck. Residents described the damage as "biblical" and 10 times worse than what they'd just experienced, particularly in the suburb of Agria. Two rivers overflowed, engulfing the town and washing cars out to sea. When the water subsided, the town was submerged in mud.



Returning immediately, and joined by a team of Hungarian Scientologists, the Volunteer Ministers coordinated with civil protection and the fire department and began the grueling task of removing the mud and restoring order. More and more families and local volunteers joined in the project until every home in the village was mud-free and clean and they were ready to start planning needed renovation and restoration. Despite the despair in the aftermath of the storm, the town was imbued with a sense of community and optimism, ready to face the future.



Scientology Volunteer Ministers are trained in technology developed for the program by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, providing them the skills they need to help "on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others." The motto of the Volunteer Minister is that no matter the circumstances "Something can be done about it." Mr. Hubbard described the Volunteer Minister as one who "does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well."



For more information on the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, visit your nearest Church of Scientology or watch Operation: Do Something About It on the Scientology Network, airing on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streaming at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Since launching with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in March 2018, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 237 countries and territories in 17 languages.



LEARN MORE:



https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/



https://www.scientology.tv/documentaries/operation-do-something-about-it.html



MULTIMEDIA:



https://voicesforhumanity.tv



VIDEO:



https://www.scientology.tv/documentaries/operation-do-something-about-it.html



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6sxsSt2Srg



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=btrgIqdyTUY



Learn More: https://www.scientology.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.