News: Church of Scientology of Berlin: Poetry and Art Convey the Importance of Human Rights | CitizenWire

Bringing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to life through the words and images of artists

BERLIN, Germany /CitizenWire/ -- In celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Church of Scientology of Berlin held an art exhibition and poetry reading as a living example of Article 19: Freedom of Expression.



Held in the Public Information Center of the Church at Otto-Suhr-Allee 30 in the heart of Berlin, the program featured poetry readings and paintings by three artists, all focusing on articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.



The exhibition opened with an overview presented by the Church of Scientology Berlin social reform officer covering initiatives the Church supports that raise awareness of human rights. He shared why the Church decided to feature the arts in this celebration.



In the book Science of Survival, author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote:



The artist has an enormous role in the enhancement of today's and the creation of tomorrow's reality. He operates in a rank in advance of science as to the necessities and requirements of Man. The elevation of a culture can be measured directly by the numbers of its people working in the field of aesthetics... Because the artist deals in future realities, he always seeks improvements or changes in the existing reality. This makes the artist, inevitably and invariably, a rebel against the status quo. The artist, day by day, by postulating the new realities of the future, accomplishes peaceful revolution."



One poet focused on the importance of people speaking up about what they believe. The right to do so is enshrined in Article 19 of the UDHR: "Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers."



The other poet spoke of her personal spiritual goals and what she has attained through her studies and practice of the Scientology religion - a right enshrined in UDHR Article 18: "Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion."



A guest commented that he never realized the importance of Article 20, freedom of assembly and association, until the COVID lockdown, when measures to protect people prevented free practice of this right. It was only when all restrictions were canceled that he realized what a toll this had taken on his sense of well-being and community.



The Church of Scientology of Berlin is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to provide the full services of the Scientology religion to its parishioners and to serve as a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.



For more information, visit the website of United for Human Rights or your nearest Scientology Church. Or watch episodes of Voices for Humanity about human rights advocates who have used these programs to accomplish important social change in their communities and nations. The Scientology Network, airs on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse, and streams at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV platforms. Since launching with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in March 2018, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 237 countries and territories in 17 languages.



