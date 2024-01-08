News: Kiosk Industry News for January 2024 | CitizenWire

WESTMINSTER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- The Kiosk Industry Group invites you to visit our booth at NRF 2024 January 14th thru 16th at Javits Center in New York City. #1602 Lower Level. Qikserve countertop kiosk with ImageHolders, Pyramid Computer with KioWare and Cash-to-Card demo by RedyRef. Show specials include Bill Payment kiosk by DynaTouch, Panasonic restaurant tech stacks, outdoor ticketing kiosks (solar powered), Doing Kiosks Right by Olea Kiosks, and LG entering EV charging kiosks.



We also offer a limited number of 3-Day Expo Passes for $1500. Here is our NRF page on Kioskindustry: https://kioskindustry.org/nrf-2024-national-retail-federation-big-show/



IN OTHER NEWS:



* Kodak Moments inducted into the Kiosk Hall of Fame



* Dot Inc. joining the accessibility committee



* digital signage AI software by 22Miles



* and the saga of self-checkout at Walmart.



Contact info@kioskindustry.org with any questions. From Kiosk Industry and Kiosk Manufacturer Association.



Featured Content This Month - We have a special report this month on Kodak Moments. Our recent tour of their U.S. headquarters in Rochester, NY is included. Here's a link to the feature - Kodak Moments: The Newest Hall of Fame Inductee is Inspiring a Kiosk Revolution



* Accessibility - Improving Digital Experience - OMB Guidance



* Assistive Technology - ATIA Orlando



* Digital Signage with AI Integration - 22Miles Interview



* Bill Pay Kiosk News - Kiosk Konnect DynaTouch



* Chinese Kiosk, Touchscreen and LED Suppliers



* Kodak Moments First Business Inducted Into Kiosk Hall of Fame



* See the latest in self-service tech at NRF 2024



* Accessible Kiosk - Dot Inc. Joins Accessibility Committee



* Extended opinion and statistics on Telehealth + new model at HIMSS



* New RFID test unit for self-checkout in Bentonville



* For sale - kiosks, digital signage, android handhelds, components. New and Used.



* Over 500 companies listed. Submit your own company (free).



* Digital Financial Assets Law of California for bitcoin kiosks. See link.



* Digital signage and AV posts on AVIXA



