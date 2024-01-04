News: Digitl Mediums Announces Partnership with MYM Organics | CitizenWire

MYM Organics is an Eco-Lifestyle brand encompassing healthy living through organic fashion, utilizing natural dyes to combat the impact of climate change

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Digitl Mediums, a bi-coastal boutique full services consulting, marketing and branding company, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with MYM Organics, an Eco-Lifestyle brand encompassing healthy living through organic fashion.



"The partnership with MYM Organics aims to enhance the brand's visibility, engage a broader audience, and drive overall growth in the highly competitive fashion industry," said Herbert Dogan, CEO of Digitl Mediums. "Together, we aim to create compelling narratives, engage audiences across multiple channels, and increase MYM's visibility to consumers that value sustainable, organic fashion."



"We are thrilled to join forces with Digitl Mediums to take our brand to new heights," said Michael Aguilar, founder of MYM Organics. "Their innovative approach to marketing and content creation aligns seamlessly with our vision, and we believe this collaboration will not only elevate our brand presence but also create meaningful connections with our customers.



"We look forward to releasing our 'Free Humanity Collection' in collaboration with Digitl Mediums. Related to the new Collection, at this point in time neutrality does not exist, because our very existence is resistance! As Eco-Fashion Designers, we not only work to create the most sustainable garments, we are in the fight for a better world for our children and future generations. We understand that our struggles are interconnected and solidarity is our means of communication to our brothers and sisters around the world that they are not alone. The 'Free Humanity Collection' by MYM Organics is proof that Fashion does not have to destroy, exploit and pollute but that it is alive, handmade and has a story to tell."



"The combined efforts of MYM Organics and Digitl Mediums are expected to unfold in the coming months," said Andres Estrada, CMO of Digitl Mediums. "We are planning exciting campaigns and initiatives to introduce MYM Organics to consumers seeking eco-friendly organic products."



About Digitl Mediums:



Digitl Mediums is a purpose-built team of strategists, digital marketing experts, creatives, and influencers passionate about building, evolving, and amplifying the reach, voice, people, and product offerings of the brands it represents. Digitl Mediums' collective experience is heavily rooted in sports, art, entertainment, and emerging culture to create the kind of advertising people want to experience, witness, hear, feel, promote, and pay for. Digitl Mediums' principals have been in the industry for over 40 years with experience working with some of the best in the industry, such as Nike, Sprite, Gatorade, Verizon, ADIDAS, and Spark Communications.



For more information, please visit: https://digitlmediums.com/.



About MYM Organics:



MYM Organics is an Eco-Lifestyle brand encompassing healthy living through organic fashion, utilizing natural dyes to combat the impact of climate change. MYM Organics creates handmade ethical products, free of chemicals and labor exploitation with respect for Mother Nature. By working with indigenous communities that have safeguarded traditional handmade processes, MYM Organics is able to support small economies that are being erased by technology and development. For more information, please visit: https://mymorganics.com/



Learn More: https://digitlmediums.com/

