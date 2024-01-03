News: Floify joins ACUMA to help credit unions elevate the member homebuying experience | CitizenWire

Floify's highly customizable point-of-sale platform helps credit unions improve the member mortgage experience while streamlining back-office processing

BOULDER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Floify, the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced that it has joined the American Credit Union Mortgage Association (ACUMA) as an affiliate member. Through its membership, Floify aims to help credit unions engage their members with an elevated home financing experience while supporting streamlined loan production with cost-saving tools.



"Floify offers an attractive, easy-to-use loan management platform that can be configured to meet the home financing needs of credit unions' unique membership populations," said Sofia Rossato, Floify's president and general manager. "We are excited to join ACUMA and strengthen our partnerships with member-driven organizations."



Floify gives credit unions a user-friendly portal where members can apply for and track mortgage loans on any device. The flexible platform allows credit unions to create customizable borrower journeys without costly development work and create automated task workflows that promote lending efficiency.



ACUMA is dedicated to helping credit unions optimize their real estate financing services. Its member organizations include federal- and state-chartered credit unions, credit union service organizations (CUSOs), mortgage insurance companies, secondary market investors, investment banking firms and mortgage technology firms.



"As our member credit unions seek to strengthen younger members' engagement with home financing services, they know it's imperative they streamline processes end-to-end, and make every interaction secure and mobile-friendly," said ACUMA President Peter J. Benjamin, CMB. "Floify will be a tremendous resource in helping our members reimagine these processes from the member perspective. We are delighted they have joined as an affiliate member and extend a warm welcome to them."



About Floify



Floify is a digital mortgage automation solution that streamlines the loan process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch Group") (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more information, visit the company's website at https://floify.com/ or on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter / X.



About ACUMA



The American Credit Union Mortgage Association is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to credit unions and mortgage lending. ACUMA provides resources and education to credit unions aimed at streamlining performance, processes, and procedures for real estate lending services. ACUMA's goal is to encourage credit unions to help more consumers get fairly priced and safe mortgage loans delivered locally, and in so doing, provide them with a pathway to the American dream of homeownership. ACUMA brings together the shared real estate lending and financing interests of hundreds of credit unions and CUSOs. ACUMA member organizations include federal and state charted credit unions and CUSO, mortgage insurance companies, secondary market investors, investment banking firms and technology companies. Visit ACUMA's website at https://www.acuma.org for more information.



Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the Company's possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates," "intends," or similar expressions.



These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Porch and its management at the time they are made, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) expansion plans and opportunities, and managing growth, to build a consumer brand; (2) the incidence, frequency, and severity of weather events, extensive wildfires, and other catastrophes; (3) economic conditions, especially those affecting the housing, insurance, and financial markets; (4) expectations regarding revenue, cost of revenue, operating expenses, and the ability to achieve and maintain future profitability; (5) existing and developing federal and state laws and regulations, including with respect to insurance, warranty, privacy, information security, data protection and taxation, and management's interpretation of and compliance with such laws and regulations; (6) the Company's reinsurance program, which includes the use of a captive reinsurer, the success of which is dependent on a number of factors outside management's control, along with reliance on reinsurance to protect us against loss; (7) uncertainties related to regulatory approval of insurance rates, policy forms, insurance products, license applications, acquisitions of businesses or strategic initiatives, including the reciprocal restructuring, and other matters within the purview of insurance regulators; (8) reliance on strategic, proprietary relationships to provide the Company with access to personal data and product information, and the ability to use such data and information to increase transaction volume and attract and retain customers; (9) the ability to develop new, or enhance existing, products, services, and features and bring them to market in a timely manner; (10) changes in capital requirements, and the ability to access capital when needed to provide statutory surplus; (11) the increased costs and initiatives required to address new legal and regulatory requirements arising from developments related to cybersecurity, privacy, and data governance and the increased costs and initiatives to protect against data breaches, cyber-attacks, virus or malware attacks, or other infiltrations or incidents affecting system integrity, availability and performance; (12) retaining and attracting skilled and experienced employees; (13) costs related to being a public company; and (14) other risks and uncertainties discussed in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as well as those discussed in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), all of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.



Nothing in this release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Unless specifically indicated otherwise, the forward-looking statements in this release do not reflect the potential impact of any divestitures, mergers, acquisitions, or other business combinations that have not been completed as of the date of this release. Porch does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.



Learn More: https://floify.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2024 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.