News: SecuGen Releases IQ SC1 Contact Smart Card Reader | CitizenWire

SANTA CLARA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- SecuGen, a world leading optical fingerprint device and technology vendor, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the new SecuGen IQ SC1 contact smart card reader.



The release of the IQ SC1 marks SecuGen's entry into the market for standalone smart card readers. This new contact smart card reader joins SecuGen's line of world leading fingerprint readers combined with smart card readers all in one device, including the Hamster Pro Duo SC/PIV, Hamster Pro Duo CL, and Hamster Pro Trio.



The IQ SC1 brings new and sophisticated technology to the world of smart card readers in a compact, modern design that meets the rigorous requirements of smart card-based applications. It features a USB full speed interface and a smart card read/write speed of up to 600 kbps. Highly durable, the IQ SC1 can last for 200,000 card insertion cycles.



It has a variety of certifications, such as EMV(tm) Level 1 (Contact) and PBOC, making it the ideal smart card reader for e-Banking and e-Payment applications. It is fully compliant with PC/SC and CCID specifications, and supports various operating systems such as Windows(r), Solaris(tm), Linux(r), and macOS. Additionally, the IQ SC1 may be used on mobile devices running on the Android(tm) platform versions 3.1 and above.



"Our customers have been inquiring about smart card readers for some time," stated Dan Riley, SecuGen's Vice President of Engineering. "That's why we originally developed the combination fingerprint reader with smart card reader products, and that is why we are releasing this standalone contact smart card reader."



Won Lee, CEO of SecuGen, added, "Our entire focus has always been providing the products and tools that our reseller partners need to be able to bring the best biometric solutions to their end-user customers. With the release of the IQ SCI contact smart card reader, we continue to broaden that product line while supporting our partners."



SecuGen distributes its products through a worldwide network of OEMs, software companies and systems integrators. As a result, SecuGen products are available on every continent through local partners that provide convenient support in the language and time zone of end-user customers.



For more information about the IQ SC1, visit the IQ SC1 product page at: https://secugen.com/products/iq-sc1



About SecuGen:



SecuGen Corporation (www.secugen.com) is the world's leading provider of advanced, optical fingerprint recognition technology, products, tools and platforms for physical and information security. SecuGen designs and develops FBI-certified fingerprint readers and OEM components, developer kits and software, including NIST/MINEX-compliant algorithms. Known for high quality, ruggedness, and performance in a wide variety of applications and environmental conditions, SecuGen products are used by world-leading financial, medical, government, educational and corporate institutions and are sold through an extensive partner network of reseller partners including original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors and system integrators around the world.



SecuGen® is a registered trademark of SecuGen Corp. in the United States and other countries.



