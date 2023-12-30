Running to raise awareness of the danger of drugs and to promote active, healthy, drug-free living

CLEARWATER, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- The Say No to Drugs Holiday Classic is a race to save lives. And the message could not be more timely, according to Julieta Santagostino, president of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida, a drug education and prevention initiative supported by the Church of Scientology. "Drugs affect everybody," she says in an episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network. "It doesn't matter what class, what religion, where you live, where you come from. It affects all of us." This is why Drug-Free World supports the annual competition and uses it to empower people with the truth about drugs.



Each year, the Say No the Drugs Holiday Classic organizes three races: a 5K, 10K and one-mile race for kids, followed by a traditional pancake breakfast for all the runners. All three runs launch from Coachman Park in downtown Clearwater.



Drug-Free World Florida supports the annual event and sets up a booth where all are invited to sign the Drug-Free World Pledge: To live drug-free, encourage friends and classmates to do the same, and help create a safer community.



The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions to live drug-free.



Drug-Free World partners with civic and nongovernmental organizations in a worldwide network of volunteers and partnerships. The Church sponsors the Foundation for a Drug-Free World to break the cycle of drug abuse. Helping communities take a stand against drug and alcohol abuse through education, the Foundation has reached close to a billion people with factual information on the harmful effects of drugs.



After extensive social research, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard called drugs "the single most destructive element present in our current culture." The Truth About Drugs is one of the international humanitarian programs supported by the Church of Scientology.



To learn more about the work of Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida and its impact, watch Voices for Humanity: Julieta Santagostino and to learn more about the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, watch its episode of Inside Scientology. Both are available on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV stream, AT&T U-verse, and streaming on Scientology.tv, AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire and mobile apps.



Since launching with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in March 2018, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 237 countries and territories in 17 languages.



