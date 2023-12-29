News: The Church of Scientology Kaohsiung Celebrates its 10th Anniversary and an Even Brighter Future for the Church, City and Beyond | CitizenWire

With the year of the dragon, the luckiest year in the Chinese zodiac, on the horizon, the Church of Scientology Kaohsiung looks to the future with renewed optimism and commitment

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan /CitizenWire/ -- Ten years ago, in December 2013, Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige dedicated the Church of Scientology of Kaohsiung. Notwithstanding the joy that accompanies the opening of any new Church of Scientology, this affected not only the people of the city and country, its impact went far beyond.



In his speech at the opening of the Church, Mr. Miscavige described it as a day when "dreams come to fruition ... the abiding dream of all Scientologists to bring the legacy of L. Ron Hubbard to the Chinese-speaking world, and fulfilling his dream of returning to Asia in spirit and giving back the wisdom he glimpsed through a long tunnel of time."



With the dedication of this Church, all of Mr. Hubbard's books, courses and lectures were translated and made available through Church publishing facilities, extending the impact of the occasion to some 1.3 billion people whose native language is Chinese.



In an episode of Destination: Scientology on the Scientology Network, staff and members of the congregation speak of their love of the traditions, values and goals of their country. They embrace their responsibility for the preservation of traditional Eastern culture while extending Scientology spiritual technology to the people of Taiwan, empowering those who use it to achieve their fondest goals and dreams. And these extend beyond self, family, and even one's community. Because, as Mr. Hubbard wrote in the Creed of the Church of Scientology, "one's survival depends upon himself and upon his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the Universe."



To that end, Kaohsiung Scientologists support and are very active in humanitarian initiatives that empower youth and adults with the truth about drugs, raise awareness of human rights, and provide a moral compass based entirely on common sense through the book The Way to Happiness.



Year after year, the Taiwan Ministry of the Interior has acknowledged the work of Taiwan Scientologists by presenting the Church with the annual Meritorious Religious Group Award.



"It's really about giving back," says one of the staff members interviewed in the documentary. "It's really about what I can bring back to the community, what I can represent for my family. I could say it's 'the spirit of Taiwan'-to put that magic touch in everybody's life."



Destination: Scientology is an original series airing on the Scientology Network at DIRECTV channel 320 and streaming at www.Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Episodes take viewers inside Scientology Churches across the globe, where they discover what makes each Church unique, the diversity of Scientology Churches, and the cooperation that weaves each into the local community fabric.



