News: Church of Scientology Los Angeles Hosts a Traditional Christmas Celebration for the Latin Community | CitizenWire

Honoring the religious traditions and culture of Oaxaca

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Dozens of members of the East Hollywood Oaxacan community walked down L. Ron Hubbard Way this week, dressed in traditional garb, in the third annual La Posada hosted by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles.



La Posada, meaning "The Inn" in Spanish, is a religious tradition dating to the 16th century. In the state of Oaxaca, Mexico, for nine days beginning December 16, men and women reenact the final steps of Mary and Joseph's journey to Bethlehem.



When the procession arrived at the entrance to the Church of Scientology Los Angeles, they sang their request for shelter. The reply was a warm welcome for them to come inside.



Those participating filed into the chapel, where traditional food and drink were served, followed by a performance of music and folkloric dancing.



Hispanic and Latin Angelenos represent nearly half the population of L.A. County. And the Church of Scientology Los Angeles partners with Oaxacan and other Latinx community leaders to help preserve and honor the culture of their homeland and ancestors.



In addition to its participation in this Christmas tradition, the Church also hosts annual celebrations of Central American and Mexican Independence Day in September, Dia de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead, in November, and other celebrations, seminars and cultural activities for the many and diverse communities that call Los Angeles home.



One reason the Church is so passionate about supporting programs like these is they represent an important right enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). Article 27 of the document states: "Everyone has the right freely to participate in the cultural life of the community, to enjoy the arts and to share in scientific advancement and its benefits."



Scientology Churches and their members believe in and support human rights education and sponsor one of the world's most comprehensive human rights education and public information initiatives, United for Human Rights and its program for young people Youth for Human Rights. These nonprofits aim to create a sea change by teaching young people everywhere their inalienable rights, thus creating an entire generation of leaders who will demand full implementation of the 30 UDHR articles.



The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, dedicated in April 2010 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church, featured in an episode of Inside Scientology, is configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community-a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.



