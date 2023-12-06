News: Black-Owned Consulting Firm Thinkzilla Celebrates 11 Years of Advancing Racial Equity and Economic Opportunity | CitizenWire

Diverse firm, honored by the White House, strengthens underserved communities across the US

PHOENIX, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- For the past 11 years, CEO Dr. Velma Trayham and her team at Thinkzilla Consulting have been addressing inequality by building and managing programs with the support of public and private partnerships, advancing economic opportunities across diverse and underserved U.S. communities. In addition to the many holidays this month, Dr. Trayham and Thinkzilla, one of the fastest-growing consulting firms in the country, have a lot to celebrate.



"Entrepreneurs of color represent the fastest-growing segment of the small business market, yet they have the least access to capital, are more likely to be denied credit, and have limited access to entrepreneurial training and technical assistance that would allow them to win multi-million dollar contracts through supplier diversity and contracting opportunities. Thinkzilla is solving this problem," Dr. Trayham said. "We are proud to partner with government entities and corporations to expand access and contracting opportunities for underserved businesses. We all have a lot to celebrate this year."



A global company with offices in Atlanta, Houston, Miami, Scottsdale, and a recently opened office in Ontario, Canada, Thinkzilla is based at Arizona State University's Skysong Innovation Center and specializes in supplier diversity development, implementation of technical assistance programs, capacity-building programs and consulting to help organizations improve their social, environmental and economic programs.



President Joseph Biden recently awarded founder and CEO Dr. Trayham the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for the select few who "exhibit outstanding character, work ethic and dedication to their communities." She also joined CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion(tm) in an unprecedented commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.



The firm's programs have supported over 8,000 underserved entrepreneurs over the past 11 years, spurring more than $400 million in economic impact and advancement for diverse businesses. During that time, Thinkzilla launched a proprietary DEI Scorecard, used by hundreds nationwide to help organizations grow diversity, equity, and inclusion. Thinkzilla also developed IMPACT AZ 2025 in collaboration with the Arizona Black Chamber, Arizona's largest technical assistance Supplier Diversity accelerator for Black entrepreneurs, which includes the support of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, the City of Phoenix, the City of Scottsdale, and many more.



"Small businesses are the heartbeat of our economy, accounting for almost half of our GDP and employing nearly half of all private-sector workers, which is why we devote so much time and energy to supporting and sparking small business growth," Dr. Trayham added. "Over the next five years, we aim to triple our impact, creating job opportunities, expanding public and private partnerships, and helping hundreds of communities foster innovation and bridge the racial wealth gap."



Thinkzilla Consulting Group, LLC is a black and woman-owned consulting firm that helps corporate and government entities engage communities and make an economic impact. Our clients include commercial, corporate, and government entities. Thinkzilla assists financial service firms, Fortune 500 companies, and small to midsize companies in enhancing CRA efforts and providing measurable progress and success metrics.



As one of the fastest-growing consulting companies, Thinkzilla is committed to developing world-class programs and providing data-driven strategies that move our economy forward. Thinkzilla's dual headquarters are in Atlanta and Scottsdale, Arizona.



