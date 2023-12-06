News: Artists’ Addiction Records In Partnership with Tavola Productions to Release The Original Television Soundtrack to The Beloved Show ‘Lidia’s Kitchen’ On December 15 | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Artists' Addiction Records and Tavola Productions have teamed up for the release of the "LIDIA'S KITCHEN: ORIGINAL TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK," on December 15, 2023; available on all digital platforms. The album is the musical backdrop to the beloved public television show "Lidia's Kitchen" hosted by world-renowned chef, restaurateur, cookbook author, television host, and Italian food ambassador Lidia Bastianich.



The soundtrack is available for pre-order and pre-save HERE: https://ffm.to/lidiaskitchensoundtrack



The soundtrack is 25 tracks composed by Phil Garrod and Reed Hays that reflect the effervescent personality of the show's host. The album boasts fan favorites such as "Lidia's Theme," and Lidia's famous catchphrase "Tutti a Tavola a Mangiare." The album provides the perfect soundtrack for Holiday kitchens this year with songs to accompany your "Prep Time," and "The Main Course Medley," as well as an array of uplifting tracks named for ingredients such as "Sea Salt Medley," rounded out by songs that reflect feelings that food and gathering together bring such as "Gracious," "Joyful" and more.



"I love music almost as much as I love food," says Lidia. "Music relaxes me and puts me in a good mood. I always listen to music when I'm cooking."



The soundtrack arrives in advance of "25 YEARS WITH LIDIA: A Culinary Jubilee" airing on Monday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on PBS. The special examines Lidia's rich legacy, from her immigration to America to becoming the authority on authentic Italian cooking. The special shares some of the most memorable highlights from Lidia's remarkable journey, along with rare and never-before-seen video and photographs of Lidia's career. Viewers will follow Lidia to Astoria, Queens, where, as a teen, she made her foray into the food industry, taking an entry-level job at Walken's Bakery, owned by actor Christopher Walken's parents. It was also in Queens where Lidia and her husband later opened their first restaurant, Buonavia, to critical acclaim in 1971. Special guest appearances and interviews in the documentary include Jacques Pepin, Mary Sue Milliken, Elizabeth Falkner, Geoffrey Zakarian, childhood friend Christopher Walken, along with Lidia's family and other longtime colleagues and associates.



"LIDIA'S KITCHEN: Original Television Soundtrack"



* Lidia's Theme



* Prep Time



* Xantico



* Knock Knock



* Sugar dance



* Perking Pot



* Lemon Drop



* Briskly



* Zesty



* Just Like That



* Effervescence



* Crisp



* Sea Salt Medley



* Dinner Waltz



* Main Course Medley



* Classic Concoction



* Tasty Tarantella



* Tutti a Tavola a Mangiare



* Piti Ritzi



* Shaker Maker



* Rustic



* The Best Part



* Gracious



* Joyful



* Bonus Theme



About Lidia Bastianich:



Lidia Bastianich is an Emmy(r) award-winning public television host, a best‐selling cookbook author, restaurateur, and owner of a flourishing food and entertainment business. She is the owner of Becco in New York City and Lidia's in Kansas City. She is also a partner in Eataly, with locations in New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Toronto, San Jose, and Sao Paolo, Brazil. Lidia has authored over a dozen books, including her memoir, "My American Dream: A Life of Love, Family, and Food," and her newly released cookbook, "Lidia's: From Our Family Table to Yours."



Lidia is a member of Les Dames D'Escoffier and a founding member of Women Chefs and Restaurateurs, two non-profit organizations of women leaders in the food and hospitality industries. Among the numerous awards and accolades Lidia has earned are seven James Beard Awards (Outstanding Chef, Television Food Show, Best Chefs in America, Who's Who of Food & Beverage in America, Specials 2016, Special 2017 and 2018), and two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Culinary Host (2013 and 2018).



About Artists' Addiction Records:



Artists' Addiction Records, formed in 2005 by Principal Jonathan Scott Miller brings consumers and clients the finest in branded entertainment, soundtrack production, and music supervision. This includes soundtracks to contemporary films and television shows including "NCIS," "Friday Night Lights," "Stomp The Yard," and "Charmed." Learn more: https://www.artistsaddiction.com/



About Tavola Productions:



Founded by Lidia Bastianich, Tavola Productions, is an entertainment company that produces award-winning broadcast productions of quality, including "Lidia's Kitchen," "Lidia's Family Table," "Lidia's Italy," and "Lidia's Italy in America."

Learn More: https://www.artistsaddiction.com/

