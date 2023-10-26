News: Stack Sports Partners with iSport360 to Deliver Innovative Youth Sports Newsletter | CitizenWire

DALLAS, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- In an exciting new partnership aimed at amplifying the engagement of sports families, Stack Sports has partnered with iSport360. The collaboration is set to launch an engaging and always-positive youth sports newsletter, catering specifically to families within the expansive Stack Sports ecosystem.



The newsletter is written by sports parents for sports parents and promises to be an invaluable resource for families utilizing a range of products such as Sports Connect, Stack Team App, Goalline, and other Stack Sports products. Contributors include authors, pro athletes, sports psychologists, educators, nutritionists, and everyday sports parents to foster stronger community connections and encourage continued participation in youth sports.



Brandon Shangraw, SVP of Innovation at Stack Sports, expressed his enthusiasm about the venture, stating, "At Stack Sports, our mission has always been to increase participation in youth sports. Quality content is instrumental in achieving this goal. By partnering with iSport360, we aim to keep sports families not only informed but deeply engaged and connected to the world of youth sports."



This endeavor epitomizes the shared objectives of both Stack Sports and iSport360 - to nurture the passion for sports in the younger generation, ensuring that coaches, parents, and young athletes have access to timely, relevant, and compelling content.



"iSport360 is dedicated to providing the content, tools, and inspiration that every player, coach, and parent needs to have a great sports season," said Ian Goldberg, Founder and CEO of iSport360. "Partnering with a like-minded industry leader like Stack Sports profoundly amplifies the impact we can make in the youth sports community."



By integrating this newsletter into its ecosystem, Stack Sports continues its tradition of pioneering forward-thinking solutions that resonate with the aspirations and needs of sports enthusiasts.



For more information or to subscribe to the upcoming newsletter, users can visit: https://forms.gle/JDrmzukopiGxPCRaA



About Stack Sports:



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations.



Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on four key pillars - Grassroots Engagement, Participation Growth, Recruiting Pathways, and Elite Player Development.



To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/.



About iSport360:



iSport360 is a leading youth sports technology company that is changing a broken youth sports culture in two ways. First, their revolutionary app is giving young athletes and their coaches tools they need to have a great sports season by setting goals and sharing practice assignments, post-game feedback, player evaluations, and a virtual team locker room that leads the industry in compliance with SafeSport and COPPA child privacy laws. Second, iSport360 offers the biggest and fastest-growing newsletter in youth sports which provides informative, helpful and frequently-funny content to nearly 10M sports parents so they can chill out on the sidelines and have a great sports season too.



To learn more visit https://isport360.com/.



