News: Gemoo Releases FocuSee, An Innovative Screen Recording App with Auto Editing to Help Non-Professionals Create Stunning Videos with Least Cost and Effort | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Gemoo, an innovative startup team aiming to simplify the workflow of video creation, editing, and sharing, has launched FocuSee, a groundbreaking screen recording application with auto-editing features designed to empower users without video editing skills to craft stunning tutorial, promotional, sales, and demo videos in minutes.



"For too long, the high cost and time investment in professional video production has deterred startups like us and individuals from creating compelling video content," said Morgan Kung, founder of Gemoo. "Hiring a professional editor often costs hundreds of dollars per video, while creating a video by ourselves consumes precious hours. It's a burden for us. So we built FocuSee, hoping to make post-production easier, smoother, and as friendly as possible for non-professionals."



How FocuSee Works:



1 - Record the screen, with webcam and microphone as usual.



2 - FocuSee automatically adds dynamic pan and zoom effects, along with an appealing background around the video. As soon as users finish recording, a polished video is ready for sharing.



3 - Users can export the video as MP4 / GIF, share it via a link, or embed it anywhere using embed code.



4 - They can even add in-video quizzes, forms, and call-to-action buttons to generate leads or get feedback more efficiently. (Available for videos shared online)



FocuSee also supports personalized adjustments, allowing users to tailor the video to their specific needs:



* Highlight focal points with Spotlight feature, drawing audiences' attention to key elements.



* Choose from various screen and selfie layout options, including side-by-side, overlay, and screen-only modes.



* Select from 8 mouse cursor styles and 3 button click effects to match the video's style.



* Tailor the background, rounded corners, shadow, inset, and padding to achieve the best visual impact.



* Trim, cut, crop, speed up, or slow down specific portions. Make the video concise and clear.



* Choose from preset aspect ratios for different platforms, like YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, etc. All animations and effects will be automatically adjusted accordingly.



Try FocuSee Now: https://gemoo.com/focusee/



USE CASES OF FOCUSEE:



Demos & Tutorials



Craft engaging demos and tutorials that show details more clearly. Set in-video quizzes, forms, and call-to-action buttons to collect feedback, emails, and prompt action instantly.



Promo & Launch Videos



Record captivating promo or launch videos. Resize it for various social media platforms in a click. Export it as high-quality video or GIF to use on the landing page.



Pitch & Sales Videos



Elevate outreach success rate with compelling videos, featuring side-by-side displays of selfie and screen. Add a personal touch to build better connections and trust with recipients.



Compatibility and Price:



FocuSee works on both Windows and macOS, and is available from $19.99. Choose plan here: https://gemoo.com/focusee/pricing.htm



About Gemoo:



Gemoo is an innovative team on a mission to let everyone enjoy a fun, creative, and limitless experience of video creating, editing, and sharing. Learn more at: https://gemoo.com/



Learn More: https://gemoo.com/

