News: Dark Matter Technologies adds mortgage technology veteran Michael Housch as chief risk and information security officer | CitizenWire

CEO Gagliano identifies Housch as a clutch player in Dark Matter's bid to reimagine the mortgage lending process

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative new leader in mortgage technology backed by time-tested loan origination software and leadership, today announced the appointment of Michael Housch as chief risk and information security officer. Housch, a C-suite and information security veteran of two and a half decades, joins Dark Matter following an eight-year stint with Black Knight, Inc (acquired by Intercontinental Exchange).



"Mike is a leader whose unparalleled credentials and industry experience are perfectly matched to the challenge Dark Matter is undertaking, which is nothing less than a dramatic reimagination of the mortgage lending process," said Dark Matter CEO Rich Gagliano. "For nearly a decade, Mike ensured our team's security kept up with our pace of innovation, and he's got the discipline and imagination Dark Matter needs to accelerate that pace and unleash our industry's untapped potential."



As Black Knight's chief information security officer (CISO), Housch developed and managed the company's information security vision and strategy to ensure the effective safeguarding of its information assets and technology. At Dark Matter, Housch will likewise oversee a comprehensive DevSecOps program spanning vulnerability management, identity access, cloud architecture, incident response, governance and regulatory audit oversight. In addition, Housch will be responsible for assessing and mitigating Dark Matter's operational, compliance and strategic risks at the enterprise level.



"Rich's vision for Dark Matter presents an invigorating opportunity to apply the wealth of knowledge I've gained and lessons I've learned over a 25-year career," said Housch. "The allure lies in Dark Matter's limitless potential. It's an open field where we can pioneer new approaches and reshape the mortgage landscape from the ground up, with risk and security woven into our strategy from day one. We're about to transform the industry where we've all dedicated our careers."



Prior to Black Knight, Housch served as chief information officer at First Federal Bank of Florida for more than a dozen years. There, he was responsible for keeping the bank on the cutting edge of innovation while also overseeing day-to-day operations and decisions related to institutional growth and efficiency, including oversight of information technology (IT), information security, physical security, electronic banking and business continuity. Housch earned his master's degree in business administration from Florida's Jacksonville University in 2022.



About Dark Matter Technologies:



Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide.



For more information, visit https://www.dmatter.com.



RELATED LINKS:



https://www.blackknightinc.com/



https://www.ice.com/index



Learn More: https://www.dmatter.com

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.