News: Dark Matter Technologies joins ACUMA as an affiliate member | CitizenWire

Dark Matter seeks to reimagine the credit union mortgage lending process to streamline workflows and boost member service levels

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter), an innovative new leader in mortgage technology backed by time-tested loan origination software and leadership, has joined the American Credit Union Mortgage Association (ACUMA) as an affiliate member. Through its membership, Dark Matter aims to help credit unions increase loan origination, improve loan quality and enhance member satisfaction.



Dark Matter, formerly Black Knight Origination Technologies, is on a mission to revolutionize the mortgage origination business by supporting, growing and aggressively innovating new and existing products including the popular AIVA(r) artificial intelligence solution and the comprehensive Empower(r) Loan Origination Platform. Dark Matter also provides a suite of tools - from product and pricing engines to document classification and indexing powered by machine learning - to seamlessly complement Empower, making lending operations faster, smarter and more efficient.



"ACUMA members should never be forced to make a tough decision between technology that comprehends and serves the distinct requirements of credit unions and technology that delivers a genuinely exceptional mortgage experience," said Dark Matter CEO Rich Gagliano. "With Dark Matter, credit unions of every size can compete on equal footing with other financial institutions in terms of mortgage efficiency and the overall member experience."



ACUMA is an organization dedicated to helping credit unions optimize their real estate financing services. ACUMA member organizations include federal- and state-chartered credit unions and credit union service organizations (CUSOs), mortgage insurance companies, secondary market investors and investment banking firms and mortgage technology firms.



"ACUMA serves as a vital resource in creating opportunities for credit union professionals and their primary suppliers to network, share knowledge, build relationships and grow market share," said ACUMA President Peter J. Benjamin, CMB. "We are delighted to introduce this extraordinary company to our members and extend a warm welcome to the team at Dark Matter."



About Dark Matter Technologies:



Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide.



For more information, visit https://www.dmatter.com/.



About ACUMA:



The American Credit Union Mortgage Association is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to credit unions and mortgage lending. ACUMA provides resources and education to credit unions aimed at streamlining performance, processes, and procedures for real estate lending services. ACUMA's goal is to encourage credit unions to help more consumers get fairly priced and safe mortgage loans delivered locally, and in so doing, provide them with a pathway to the American dream of homeownership. ACUMA brings together the shared real estate lending and financing interests of hundreds of credit unions and CUSOs. ACUMA member organizations include federal and state charted credit unions and CUSO, mortgage insurance companies, secondary market investors, investment banking firms and technology companies.



Visit ACUMA's website at https://www.acuma.org/ for more information.



