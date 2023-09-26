News: Mortgage Machine Services taps Digital Mortgage Expert Dan McGrew to Lead Company’s Go-to-Market Strategy | CitizenWire

ADDISON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Mortgage Machine™ Services, an industry leader in digital origination technology to residential mortgage lenders, announced Dan McGrew has joined the company as Director of Sales. In this role, McGrew will be responsible for bringing the company's digital mortgage innovations to market, including the company's flagship loan origination system (LOS) Mortgage Machine.



"Dan's extensive industry expertise is rooted in mortgage IT services and technology, with a particular emphasis on digital mortgage strategy and implementation. As Mortgage Machine Services continues to pioneer technology for the mortgage industry, we knew we needed a seasoned and innovative thinker like Dan to help us deliver these innovations to the masses," said Mortgage Machine Services President and CEO Jeff Bode. "The recent launch of our namesake LOS is only the beginning, and we look forward to Dan's assistance in helping lenders harness the power of our current and future digital lending technology releases."



McGrew brings nearly three decades of experience to his role at Mortgage Machine. Throughout his extensive career, McGrew has worked closely with providers of LOS, document generation, eVault and eClosing platforms to ensure clients have the necessary tech stack to transition to digital successfully, including guiding clients on MERS eRegistry setup, meeting with all lender's counterparties, and equipping clients with the knowledge and foresight of transitioning from a traditional paper-based process to digital. Previously, McGrew was the Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Sales at Pavaso, a full-service eClosing platform. He also spent six years as the President of IT Services, a U.S.-based boutique SAP consulting firm.



"My entire career has specialized in 'eReadiness' and guiding mortgage lenders through the journey of paper to digital," said McGrew. "With its proven history in powering digital mortgage originations at scale, Mortgage Machine is the LOS lenders need to compete effectively in today's digital marketplace."



About Mortgage Machine™ Services, Inc.:



Mortgage Machine™ is an industry leader in transforming residential mortgages using a range of digital solutions. Drawing on its extensive industry knowledge and advanced technology infrastructure, the company has been innovating in financial markets since 2007. Today, its flagship LOS product utilizes intelligent automation, configurable business workflows and a cloud-based infrastructure to optimize the entire loan lifecycle. By consolidating retail, wholesale, correspondent and home equity lending onto a single platform, Mortgage Machine™ enables lenders of all sizes to reduce cycle times, costs, and risks while improving data quality and borrower satisfaction. Visit http://www.mmachine.net/ to learn more.



Learn More: http://www.mmachine.net/

