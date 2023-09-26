News: Glynns Thomas Portraits Adds New Studio Location in Downtown Sacramento | CitizenWire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Glynns Thomas Portraits, a leading provider of professional headshot and brand photography services, is excited to announce the opening of its second studio location at 717 K Street in Sacramento, CA. This strategic expansion positions them in the vibrant heart of downtown Sacramento, directly across from the Downtown Commons (DOCO) and the world-renowned Golden 1 Center.



"Adding this second studio location is an exciting milestone for our company," Glynns Thomas, founder and lead photographer, says. "We're thrilled to bring our unique approach to professional headshots to this vibrant urban setting, just steps away from the energy and excitement of the Golden 1 Center. This expansion allows us to better serve the diverse needs of our clients and to provide a convenient, top-notch photography experience."



Glynns Thomas Portraits has earned a stellar reputation for delivering high-quality corporate headshots and executive portraits that help individuals and businesses present their best professional image. Whether clients are seeking individual headshots, team headshots, or editorial/media kit images for executives, the new location offers modern and professional looks alike.



Just like their El Dorado Hills Studio, the new studio at 717 K Street has state-of-the-art photography equipment in a comfortable and welcoming environment. The space is designed to make clients feel comfortable and relaxed during their headshot sessions.



Additionally, Glynns Thomas Portraits will continue to offer on-location photography services throughout California which provides even more client flexibility and convenience.



Glynns Thomas Portraits specializes in creating professional headshots that present its clients as first-rate, welcoming experts. Founded by Glynns Thomas, a former corporate-marketer-turned-photographer, she understands what makes a top-class corporate headshot.



High-resolution images and interviews with Glynns Thomas are available upon request.

