News: Golden State Pops Orchestra presents the 2023 Holiday Pops Spectacular! | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The holiday spirit will be brought to life once again with the "Holiday Pops Spectacular" taking place on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 8 p.m., marking the final appearance at the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro, CA. Join Maestro Steven Allen Fox, Resident Choir Maestra Marya Basaraba, and the Golden State Pops Orchestra and Chorale in a heartwarming journey filled with joy and merriment!



Experience the enchanting melodies of beloved holiday film scores including Home Alone, Polar Express, Elf, and It's A Wonderful Life, along with timeless traditional favorites, such as "Fantasia on Greensleeves" and "White Christmas."



The Warner Grand is set to close its doors on January 1, 2024, embarking on a two-year renovation. Be a part of this unforgettable 'temporary' farewell to one of LA's most iconic movie palaces.



Tickets start at just $33. Visit https://www.gspo.com/ or call 310-433-8774 for information and tickets.



About the Golden State Pops Orchestra (GSPO):



With a driving mission to create, develop and present innovative and fresh orchestral concerts, the Golden State Pops Orchestra (GSPO) is quickly becoming nationally known as a pioneer in providing quality film music with a second life on the concert stage, in productions that absorb audiences from beginning to end. The orchestra performs a wide variety of musical repertoire, including classical, Broadway, pop music and even video game soundtracks. However, a focus still remains on film music, a specialty of the orchestra since its founding in 2002.



The orchestra is composed of professional freelance musicians from around the Los Angeles area and operates under a Metropolitan Agreement with the American Federation of Musicians, Local 47. One of GSPO's core values is the continuous advancement of our artistic capacity and production values, while maintaining a focus on high-quality performance. We work constantly to build relationships with composers and entertainment industry professionals, and to bring our unique brand of entertainment to world-renowned venues throughout Southern California.



Learn more: www.gspo.com or 310-433-8774



Learn More: https://www.gspo.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2023 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.