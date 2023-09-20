News: Click n’ Close Adds Ken Weislak and Travis Sharpe to Support Continued Growth of Company’s DPA Offerings for TPOs and Correspondents | CitizenWire

ADDISON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Click n' Close, a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels, announced it has hired Ken Weislak as Business Development Manager for the wholesale division and Travis Sharpe as the Operations Manager for the company's correspondent division. Weislak will focus on recruiting and onboarding third-party originators (TPOs) to expand Click n' Close's national footprint, while Sharpe will be responsible for all operational aspects of the division with a focus on ensuring the client experience matches the industry leading down payment product features.



"We are delighted to share that this year has been one of growth for Click n' Close. Despite the changing market landscape, we've been able to help countless lenders and their borrowers make homeownership a reality through our suite of down payment assistance products," said Click n' Close Owner and CEO Jeff Bode. "Ken and Travis will be tremendous assets to our organization in ensuring our current and future partners can leverage the full potential of our product suite to serve the best interests of their borrowers."



Weislak possesses extensive experience and a winning track record in the TPO lending space. Most recently, he served as Vice President of the Central States region for Kind Lending's wholesale/non-delegated division. He has also led sales efforts in the TPO channel for Plaza Home Mortgage, Aegis Wholesale and Fleet Mortgage Corp.



"Having previously worked with many of the outstanding professionals currently serving its TPO division, I have admired Click n' Close from afar, and when the opportunity arose to join this outstanding organization, I knew it would be a great fit both culturally and professionally," Weislak said. "The challenges facing the TPO channel are as great as they've ever been. Forward-thinking companies like Click n' Close are doing the yeoman's work of ensuring this vital production channel remains so, and I look forward to continuing to support the wholesale and non-delegated correspondent space through my role here."



Sharpe joins Click n' Close from Mr. Cooper, where he worked for nearly 15 years, starting as a loan officer. His last role was Vice President of Capital Market Operations. Sharpe was responsible for all business processes and technology with a focus on team empowerment. While there, he increased efficiencies and reduced errors by implementing a strategy he calls "People, Processes, and Technology."



"I've admired the technology-forward nature of Click n' Close for a while and am thrilled to now join the organization," said Sharpe. "I take pride in immersing myself in understanding business processes and blending in technology where automation or controls are needed."



About Click' n' Close, Inc.:



Click 'n' Close, Inc., formerly known as Mid America Mortgage, is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels and is also the nation's leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. In operation since 1940, Click' n' Close has thrived by retaining its entrepreneurial spirit and leading the market in innovation, including its adoption of eClosings and eNotes.



Combining this culture of innovation with a risk management mindset enables Click' n' Close to deliver new products to market that address the challenges facing both borrowers and third-party originators (TPOs). These innovations include its USDA one-time close construction loans, proprietary down payment assistance (DPA) program and reverse mortgage division. Its direct relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors afford Click' n' Close direct access to the capital markets, thus ensuring maximum liquidity for its product innovations. By servicing its loan programs in-house, Click' n' Close provides its wholesale and correspondent partners with an additional level of certainty regarding loan salability and superior borrower service over the life of the loan.



Learn more at https://www.clicknclose.com/.

